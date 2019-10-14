You never know when Blake Baggett is going to be on fire at the races and score a win. However, you pretty much always know that his interviews will be bizarre. Blake was at the KTM 2020 team intro event on Friday, just getting back on the bike after an illness ended his Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign early. We attempted to ask him questions. We got the usual.

Racer X: Where have you been? Are you alive? Are you well? Are you going back into hiding right after this? We don’t normally hear or see anything from you during the off-season.

Blake Baggett: This is just when this event occurred, so I’m here.

Are you going to go back into hiding?

I’m going to go back to where I was.