Cardo Systems Radio To Rider Communication Coming to Monster Energy Cup

Cardo Systems, maker of secure, reliable communication for race teams, will offer radio systems to try free of charge for all racers at this weekend's Monster Energy Cup. While radio communication with riders is not legal in regular-season AMA supercross events, it is legal for this weekend's race. Cardo Systems will set up a booth right next to the AMA tech inspection semi offering up radios for any racer that wants to use one. There's no charge to any rider for radio use this weekend at Monster Energy Cup.

The radio communication from crew to rider could prove especially valuable at the Monster Energy Cup, a race famous for use of the Joker Lane, and even more famous for Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto's famous gaffes forgetting to go through the lane several years ago. For this weekend, Cardo systems is telling riders to avoid the million dollar mistake and take advantage of communication with the race crews. In addition, a radio system allows a team to alert riders to yellow and red flag situations on the track, as well as other in-race strategies.

A few riders, trainers and teams have used Cardo Systems communication during practice sessions during the week. Key features of the Packtalk Bold system include:

100 percent Team Communication Security

Privacy is number one. With specific algorithms for device authentication and end-to-end encryption, the always-private network is impenetrable to other teams/outside listeners.

Powered By DMC

Cardo’s patented Dynamic Mesh technology elevates wireless communication to a new level. Create the intercom group one time and it handles the rest. DMC adapts automatically to changing environments and keeps your team connected.

Test and Proven in the SX/MX ENVIRONMENT

Currently in use by teams for training of all calibers on tracks around the world.

Sound by JBL

Powerful speakers engineered to perfection by JBL experts with a specially tuned audio processor designed for in-helmet clarity. Rider can opt to use earbuds by making use of the 3.5mm output jack. Volume will self-adjust based on ambient noise, reducing rider’s need to touch anything at all.

Waterproof/Dustproof

Regardless of track conditions, the Certified IP67 waterproof PACKTALK BOLD is designed to take a beating and keep you connected.

Design

Fast, tool-less installation on any brand/size MX helmet with zero interference of rider comfort and mobility.

Safety

Communication is instant, enabling teams and riders to make decisions on-the-spot and in real-time.

The Cardo Systems tent will open Friday morning, located next to the AMA semi. For more information, go to www.cardosystems.com.