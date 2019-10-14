Ben Kelley Earns First-Career Overall Win at Mountaineer GNCC

BECKLEY, W.Va.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship concluded yesterday, October 13 at Summit Bechtel Reserve with the penultimate round, Yamaha Mountaineer. After being unable to finish out the day due to a practice crash earlier in the week, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell would still secure his seventh-career GNCC Overall National Championship one round early.

Coming through to earn his first-ever overall win, and after only his second time competing in the premier XC1 Open Pro class was Trail Jesters/KTM’s Ben Kelley. Kelley would start at the front of the pack, coming through third on the opening lap, and he would remain consistent throughout the duration of the three-hour race. On the last lap Kelley would make the pass for the lead and push himself to the finish line, coming through the checkered flag two minutes ahead of the competition. Kelley is the first competitor to earn an XC2 National Championship, and XC1 overall win in the same season.

Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Grant Baylor would work his way into second overall after starting in the sixth place position. Baylor remained consistent throughout the race, pushing forward every lap. As the white flag flew Baylor sat third overall, but would soon move into second overall after his brother and teammate would be unable to get his machine restarted.