2020 AMA Arenacross National Championship Announced

PICKERINGTON, Ohio—The 12-event AMA Arenacross National Championship Series gets underway Jan. 3 in Loveland, Colo., as top riders from across the country compete on national television.

The 2020 championship series is organized by Tod Hammock, who has operated an indoor motocross series since 1995.

"Our series has always been a lifelong passion of mine, and to now be aligned with the American Motorcyclist Association and have it be a sanctioned AMA series is beyond exciting," Hammock said. "I am looking forward to working alongside the AMA to continue to grow the wonderful sport that is Arenacross racing."

AMA Arenacross is motocross racing moved indoors, with tight course that place a premium on racer technique, finesse and fitness.

"Arenacross is an important part of the AMA racing program and the AMA Arenacross National Championship will benefit fans and competitors," said AMA Racing Director Kevin Crowther. "With Tod and his crew coming on board with the AMA, we know the series is in good hands. We welcome Tod and his series as the new AMA Arenacross National Championship and look forward to a successful 2020 campaign."

Hammock said the AMA Arenacross National Championship Series will be broadcast on Fox Sports2.

2020 AMA Arenacross National Championship Series schedule

Jan. 3-4: Loveland, Colo.: Budweiser Events Center

Jan. 11: Hobbs, N.M.: Lea County Event Center

Jan 24-25: Guthrie, Okla.: Lazy E Arena

Jan. 31-Feb.1: Denver, Colo.: National Western Complex

Feb. 7-8: Reno, Nev.: Reno Livestock Events Center

Feb. 28-29: Salt Lake City, Utah: Maverik Center

March 7: Amarillo, Texas: Amarillo National Center

For more information, visit www.kickerarenacross.com.