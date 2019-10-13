Results Archive
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Articles
GNCC
The Summit
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Upcoming
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: KTM 2020 Team Intro

October 13, 2019 10:25pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks at KTM's 2020 factory team intro--including Cooper Webb spinning laps on his new #1 450SX, and chats with Marvin Musquin, Justin Bogle, Roger De Coster, Forrest Butler and more.

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

Read Now
November 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now