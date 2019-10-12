Brayton's Australian Supercross Title Defense Kick Starts With QLD Win​

The 2019 Australian Supercross Championship kicked off in emphatic fashion inside Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre tonight, with Justin Brayton notching a dominant win in the SX1 Class, and Jacob Hayes placing his Serco Yamaha atop the SX2 podium.

The controllability of weather an indoor arena provides was a vital theme for round one, with Queensland displaying uncharacteristic rain for most of the day outdoors. Sheltered from the elements was the purpose-built supercross circuit, with race fans witnessing the action all from the comfort of their seats.

From the first practices’ gate drop in each class it was evident who were at the top of their game, with defending champion Justin Brayton along with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy teammates Luke Clout and Daniel Reardon in hot form. Similar could be seen in SX2, with Jay Wilson, Chris Blose and Jacob Hayes all topping the time sheets.