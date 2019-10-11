Racerhead #41

And if you’ve got some free time, try and get your hands on one (or more) from my list of the best motocross books.

Rallyman (Andras Hegyi)

The Dakar Rally is the world’s number-one off-road, cross-country endurance event. It was first called the Paris-Dakar Rally, as it went from the French city to Dakar in Senegal, but security risks caused the event to be canceled in 2008 and then relocated to South America beginning in '09. So far there hasn't been an American winner of the Dakar Rally, in existence since 1978—not in the car category, in the quad category, UTVs, trucks, or even motorcycles. But heading into the 2020 edition, which will be the 42nd Dakar Rally, it's quite possible that the first American victory could be realized finally. And the hope is a familiar name: former motocross ace Andrew Short, who has been getting very promising results this season in the world off-road scene.

The 37-year-old Short retired from the supercross/motocross racing in 2016 after a long and successful career in which he won at every level. But he did not stop racing. Having grown up in Colorado, Short had had a taste of off-road racing. He soon found himself on the Husqvarna Factory Racing Rally Team, one of the most prestigious cross-country programs in the world. In 2017 he finished 37th in the FIM cross-country rallies world championship. Then in January '18 he debuted in the Dakar Rally, finishing 17th despite racing with a broken ankle. He also progressed in the cross-country world championship, moving up to 11th overall.

This past season, Short has been speeding up even more. He was sixth in the Dakar Rally, then finished second in the cross-country world championship in the final classification. Short was fifth at the Desert Challenge Rally (held in the United Arab Emirates), second at the Silk Way Rally (held across Russia, Mongolia, China), eighth at the Atacama Rally in Chile, and then, in the last round at the Morocco Rally, he was able to get his maiden victory.

This 2019 Morocco Rally was the 20th edition of the race, and Short became the first American winner in the history of the rally, held in the northwest edge of the African continent. In addition, he's also the first Husqvarna winner in the history of the event. With such promising and ever-improving results, Short has become one of the favorites of the 2020 Dakar Rally in the bike class. The 2020 Dakar Rally will be held in a brand-new venue, going to Asia for the first time ever to race in Saudi Arabia from January 5 to 17.