Micky Dymond Injured in Cycling Accident

Former two-time AMA 125 National Motocross Champion Micky Dymond was badly injured earlier this week in a cycling accident in California. Dymond, who was preparing to go race the Superbiker Mettet in Belgium with his friend Jeff Ward, crashed while training on his bicycle on the road in Orange County. Dymond suffered head injuries and is currently in the ICU at a local area hospital. According to David Bailey, who was riding with Micky at the time, Dymond was going from the aero bars on his TT bike up to the top bars and, when he let go, his bars snapped to the left like somebody kicked them (likely a knee that caught the end of the drop-outs). Dymond didn't have time to get his hands out and landed right on his face. Scans showed a subdural brain bleed and Micky will remain in the ICU for a week or two while they monitor his condition; it's a serious injury under any circumstance. We are waiting for more updates. Keep Micky Dymond and his family in your prayers.

Main Image: Dymond competing in the 2017 Race Across America. Photo by Matt Francis.