KTM Announces Its 2020 Factory And Support SX Teams

MURRIETA, Calif.—KTM North America, Inc. officially unveiled its 2020 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and support team lineups on Friday alongside a press event at KTM’s test track facility “RD Field” in Murrieta, California.

Headlining KTM’s premier factory effort is the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo of Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin, who are both set to contest the 2020 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. Webb debuted his coveted number one plate to the press on Friday as he prepares to defend his 2019 450SX Championship come January. As for Musquin, the French rider signed a recent two-year agreement to compete through the 2021 season. Musquin sustained a knee injury at the final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and he continues to mend his injury as he prepares to line up for the Anaheim SX season opener in January. Led by Team Manager Ian Harrison for the second year, the now veteran Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team is ready to take on the 2020 race season.