The 12th round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Beckley, West Virginia at the Mountaineer GNCC. You can watch the event live on RacerTV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
The Summit
Summit Bechtel Reserve - Glen Jean, WV
|ATV
|October 12 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|October 13 - 1:00pm
|on
|Highlights
|November 17 - 2:00pm
|on
2019 Standings
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|258
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|166
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|162
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|189
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|188
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|183
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|172
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|288
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|193
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|176
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|105
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|295
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|243
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|211
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|195
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|163
