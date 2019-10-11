Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
How to Watch: The Summit GNCC

How to Watch The Summit GNCC

October 11, 2019 11:00am

The 12th round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Beckley, West Virginia at the Mountaineer GNCC. You can watch the event live on RacerTV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

TV | Online Schedule

The Summit

- Glen Jean, WV

* all times
ATVOctober 12 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeOctober 13 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
HighlightsNovember 17 - 2:00pmon nbc-sports
GNCC TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC295
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV258
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT166
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC162
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN189
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA188
4 Jefferson, GA183
5 New Zealand172
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL288
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA193
4 Indianola, PA176
5 Parkersburg, WV105
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH295
2Tayla Jones Australia243
3 New Zealand211
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC195
5 Bridgeton, NJ163
