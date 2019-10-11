Austin Forkner Undergoes Surgery to Fix Nerve Problem

Following a successful knee surgery on a fully torn ACL in a practice crash at the Nashville Supercross that ended his season early, Austin Forkner was able to start riding again in September. Yesterday, Forkner announced on Instagram that he recently underwent surgery on his arm to fix a nerve problem that was possibly from a crash where he injured his wrist several years ago.

"So this sucks, but a couple months ago I noticed my fingers feeling funny/not really working right. Then when I started riding again I could tell even more something wasn’t right. Turns out I had a nerve problem. ...Either way, I had to get it fixed and had surgery a few days ago."

Forkner said in the post that he is expected to have “a few weeks off the bike.”

Below is his full post: