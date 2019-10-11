Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Austin Forkner Undergoes Surgery to Fix Nerve Problem

October 11, 2019 12:10pm | by:
Following a successful knee surgery on a fully torn ACL in a practice crash at the Nashville Supercross that ended his season early, Austin Forkner was able to start riding again in September. Yesterday, Forkner announced on Instagram that he recently underwent surgery on his arm to fix a nerve problem that was possibly from a crash where he injured his wrist several years ago.

"So this sucks, but a couple months ago I noticed my fingers feeling funny/not really working right. Then when I started riding again I could tell even more something wasn’t right. Turns out I had a nerve problem. ...Either way, I had to get it fixed and had surgery a few days ago."

Forkner said in the post that he is expected to have “a few weeks off the bike.”

Below is his full post:

Forkner is expected to return to racing in 2020 as he will return to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team for another year.

