MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship heads into the penultimate round of racing with the Yamaha Mountaineer GNCC at Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley, West Virginia.

After earning the overall win just two weeks ago, Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall is eager to get back to racing in his home state of West Virginia. As the series heads into the last two rounds of racing, Duvall is looking to end the season on a high-note and take home the overall wins. Duvall will also be looking to earn more valuable points towards the National Championship, where he currently sits second in the points.

AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed rider Ricky Russell came through for his second-straight second overall finish at the previous round. Russell has worked his way up to sixth in the points standings after starting out the season late due to an injury. Russell would work his way throughout the race, battling not only his fellow XC1 competitors but the track conditions as well. This weekend Russell will aim to battle at the front of the pack, while trying to earn his first overall win of the season.

Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger came through to round out the top three overall at round 11. Bollinger remains fourth in the points standings, but will be aiming to improve those standings before the season ends. Bollinger has managed to finish on the podium and in the runner-up position, but this weekend he will be aiming for that number one spot in the center of the podium.

After finishing fourth overall at the previous round, Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong will be looking forward to putting in another outstanding ride this Sunday afternoon. Delong started back in the seventh place position, but steadily worked himself up through the pack. With two rounds remaining Delong sits seventh in the points standings, but is only two points behind sixth.