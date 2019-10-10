Results Archive
Redux: 2019 Kawasaki Race of Champions Recap

Redux 2019 Kawasaki Race of Champions Recap

October 10, 2019 3:45pm

Main Image: Scott Lukaitis 

Scott Lukaitis was at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey for the 43rd annual Kawasaki Race of Champions. He provided Racer X with some of the highlights from the weekend. 

For the full results from the event, view the whip contest results, the pit bike race results, Saturday's results, and Sunday's results.

The Kawasaki Race of Champions hosted a whip contest on Friday night over the infamous staircase and Jesse Pierce was the winner.
The Kawasaki Race of Champions hosted a whip contest on Friday night over the infamous staircase and Jesse Pierce was the winner. Scott Lukaitis
KROC was the third whip contest win for Jesse in recent weeks as he also won at Baja Brawl and the Racer X Maine Event as well. Next stop for Pierce, Vegas for the Dirt Shark Whip contest at the Monster Energy Cup.
KROC was the third whip contest win for Jesse in recent weeks as he also won at Baja Brawl and the Racer X Maine Event as well. Next stop for Pierce, Vegas for the Dirt Shark Whip contest at the Monster Energy Cup. Scott Lukaitis
  • Could Drew Adams be the next big Team Green star? If you ask Team Green's Doug Douchette, he thinks so, and so do many others.  Scott Lukaitis
  • Only time will tell, but if his Kawasaki Race of Champions result is any indication, keep an eye on this young rider from Tennessee. Scott Lukaitis
Unofficially, the winningest racer in Raceway Park Motocross history, Barry Carsten, added to his total at KROC 2019. He won the overall in the 50+ Masters class but could not defeat his arch-rival John Crewe in the 40+ A and 45+ classes.
Unofficially, the winningest racer in Raceway Park Motocross history, Barry Carsten, added to his total at KROC 2019. He won the overall in the 50+ Masters class but could not defeat his arch-rival John Crewe in the 40+ A and 45+ classes. Scott Lukaitis
Team Green's John Grewe came from Michigan to take home some Kawasaki Race of Champions greenbacks. He went back to Michigan with the top honors in the 40+ A and 45+ Senior classes. He was also fourth overall in the 30+ A class.
Team Green's John Grewe came from Michigan to take home some Kawasaki Race of Champions greenbacks. He went back to Michigan with the top honors in the 40+ A and 45+ Senior classes. He was also fourth overall in the 30+ A class. Scott Lukaitis
The stands were pack all weekend long, and those that came out enjoyed some excellent racing action.
The stands were pack all weekend long, and those that came out enjoyed some excellent racing action. Scott Lukaitis
Team Green racer Wristin Grigg was the top Amateur class racer at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Grigg won the overall in both the 250 B and Open B classes.
Team Green racer Wristin Grigg was the top Amateur class racer at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Grigg won the overall in both the 250 B and Open B classes. Scott Lukaitis
Travis Randanella was the top Novice class racer at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Randanella won the 250 C and Open C classes.
Travis Randanella was the top Novice class racer at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Randanella won the 250 C and Open C classes. Scott Lukaitis
  • Orion Gregory won the Schoolboy 2 class at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Scott Lukaitis
  • However, his real highlight of the event must have been his Ironman Classic victory on Sunday. With that win, Gregory took home a new Kawasaki KX250 courtesy of local dealership, The Motorcycle Mall. Scott Lukaitis
  • This year marked the 43rd annual Kawasaki Race of Champions, and events like this would not be possible without a great group of sponsors helping to put it on. Scott Lukaitis
  • Thank you to all that support racing in New Jersey and for supporting the Race of Champions. Scott Lukaitis
Bryce Shelly was on the gas at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. He won the 125/Open 2-Stroke and Supermini classes. Look for big things from Shelly in the not-to-distant future.
Bryce Shelly was on the gas at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. He won the 125/Open 2-Stroke and Supermini classes. Look for big things from Shelly in the not-to-distant future. Scott Lukaitis
  • Canyon Richards has a great weekend at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. He won the 65cc 7-9 and 65cc 10-11 classes as well as the Kesseler Cup during Sunday's intermission racing. Scott Lukaitis
  • Many will remember that Blake Baggett is a former Kessler Cup winner, and it looks like Richards is following that path to success. Scott Lukaitis
Some of the best racing of the weekend came out of the 50cc classes. Travis Schneider (582) was able to take the win in the 50cc 7-8 Stock class with his rivals Wayne Powers Jr. in second and Travis Johnsmeyer (100) finishing third. Johnsmeyer won the 50cc Open 4-8 class with Schneider in second and Powers in third. The future of racing is in good hands with these rippers.
Some of the best racing of the weekend came out of the 50cc classes. Travis Schneider (582) was able to take the win in the 50cc 7-8 Stock class with his rivals Wayne Powers Jr. in second and Travis Johnsmeyer (100) finishing third. Johnsmeyer won the 50cc Open 4-8 class with Schneider in second and Powers in third. The future of racing is in good hands with these rippers. Scott Lukaitis
Travis Schneider won the Fast Fifties class on Sunday, and with his holeshot, he earned an extra $200 from New Jersey business Eglentowicz Demolition. It is companies like Eglentowicz Demolition that keep local racing alive by supporting events, series, and racers. In 2019, they added money to the pro purse each weekend during the season and provided holeshot awards to each moto in KROC Sunday's racing schedule. Thank you, Jerry Eglentowicz and Eglentowicz Demolition.
Travis Schneider won the Fast Fifties class on Sunday, and with his holeshot, he earned an extra $200 from New Jersey business Eglentowicz Demolition. It is companies like Eglentowicz Demolition that keep local racing alive by supporting events, series, and racers. In 2019, they added money to the pro purse each weekend during the season and provided holeshot awards to each moto in KROC Sunday's racing schedule. Thank you, Jerry Eglentowicz and Eglentowicz Demolition. Scott Lukaitis
Cory Carsten was second overall in 450 A and eighth overall in 250 A class racing on Sunday.
Cory Carsten was second overall in 450 A and eighth overall in 250 A class racing on Sunday. Scott Lukaitis
Bobby Piazza was the 450 A class overall winner with consistent 2-2 moto finishes.
Bobby Piazza was the 450 A class overall winner with consistent 2-2 moto finishes. Scott Lukaitis
Jacob Runkles had a good day at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. He finished third overall in the 450 A class and fifth overall in the 250 A class.
Jacob Runkles had a good day at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. He finished third overall in the 450 A class and fifth overall in the 250 A class. Scott Lukaitis
Marshal Weltin was second overall in the 250 A class on Sunday. He won the first 450 A moto as well and was leading the second when he has a mechanical issue and forced to retire from the moto.
Marshal Weltin was second overall in the 250 A class on Sunday. He won the first 450 A moto as well and was leading the second when he has a mechanical issue and forced to retire from the moto. Scott Lukaitis
Coty Schock won three out of four motos at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. If not for a DNF in the first 450 A moto, it might have been a perfect race for Schock. He did end up with the 250 A class overall with his 1-1 scores.
Coty Schock won three out of four motos at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. If not for a DNF in the first 450 A moto, it might have been a perfect race for Schock. He did end up with the 250 A class overall with his 1-1 scores. Scott Lukaitis
Blasting off the gate at Raceway Park.
Blasting off the gate at Raceway Park. Scott Lukaitis
You must visualize the holeshot.
You must visualize the holeshot. Scott Lukaitis
Gotta post on social media. Doing it for the 'Gram.
Gotta post on social media. Doing it for the 'Gram. Scott Lukaitis
