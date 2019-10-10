Main Image: Scott Lukaitis
Scott Lukaitis was at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey for the 43rd annual Kawasaki Race of Champions. He provided Racer X with some of the highlights from the weekend.
For the full results from the event, view the whip contest results, the pit bike race results, Saturday's results, and Sunday's results.
Orion Gregory won the Schoolboy 2 class at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Scott Lukaitis However, his real highlight of the event must have been his Ironman Classic victory on Sunday. With that win, Gregory took home a new Kawasaki KX250 courtesy of local dealership, The Motorcycle Mall. Scott Lukaitis This year marked the 43rd annual Kawasaki Race of Champions, and events like this would not be possible without a great group of sponsors helping to put it on. Scott Lukaitis Thank you to all that support racing in New Jersey and for supporting the Race of Champions. Scott Lukaitis Canyon Richards has a great weekend at the Kawasaki Race of Champions. He won the 65cc 7-9 and 65cc 10-11 classes as well as the Kesseler Cup during Sunday's intermission racing. Scott Lukaitis Many will remember that Blake Baggett is a former Kessler Cup winner, and it looks like Richards is following that path to success. Scott Lukaitis