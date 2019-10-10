Some of the best racing of the weekend came out of the 50cc classes. Travis Schneider (582) was able to take the win in the 50cc 7-8 Stock class with his rivals Wayne Powers Jr. in second and Travis Johnsmeyer (100) finishing third. Johnsmeyer won the 50cc Open 4-8 class with Schneider in second and Powers in third. The future of racing is in good hands with these rippers.

Scott Lukaitis