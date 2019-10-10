KTM North America unveiled their all new 2020 KTM SX-E 5, a newly-developed, high-end, adaptable, ready to race electric-powered minicycle aimed at both beginner and competitive junior riders.

The new KTM SX-E 5 will be available during the last quarter of 2019 at authorized KTM dealers.

Read more on the 2020 KTM SX-E 5