Jason Anderson to Sit Out Monster Energy Cup

October 10, 2019 10:55am | by:
Following a month abroad preparing for and competing in the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson announced on Instagram that he will not participate in the 2019 Monster Energy Cup on October 19.

Anderson said in the post, “Because I’ve been going wide open and not having much time to prepare, not to mention I haven’t had any off season preparing for all these events the Team and I feel it is in my best interest that I not race the Monster Cup.”

Anderson was planning on racing the 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm last weekend in California but after a long season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the everything that went into the MXoN and only a few days on the two-stroke, he wasn’t comfortable making the transition and decided to sit out from the event following Friday's practice.

“I apologize to all my fans who showed up to see me ride but switching to a 2stroke after riding a 4stroke is harder than what you think it might be,” he continued. 

Below is his full post:

View this post on Instagram

Just updating everyone about the Red Bull Straight Rhythm and the upcoming Monster Cup. Everyone knows that after the last Outdoor National Zach and I went to Europe for a month to train for the MXON and our Country. My plan was to come back and do the 2Stroke Red Bull Straight Rhythm first. Truth is after only two days on the bike after riding in deep sand for a month I just didn’t feel comfortable and choose to not race. I apologize to all my fans who showed up to see me ride but switching to a 2stroke after riding a 4stroke is harder than what you think it might be. Because I’ve been going wide open and not having much time to prepare, not to mention I haven’t had any off season preparing for all these events the Team and I feel it is in my best interest that I not race the Monster Cup. I wish I could have been able to race and apologize to all my fans who were hoping to see me race at these events. Right now I need to let my body rest and get ready for the long season we have coming up for SX and MX. Want to thank my team and my mechanic C-Low for all the support and hard work they put in all the time -Jason

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

