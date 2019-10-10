Following a month abroad preparing for and competing in the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson announced on Instagram that he will not participate in the 2019 Monster Energy Cup on October 19.

Anderson said in the post, “Because I’ve been going wide open and not having much time to prepare, not to mention I haven’t had any off season preparing for all these events the Team and I feel it is in my best interest that I not race the Monster Cup.”

Anderson was planning on racing the 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm last weekend in California but after a long season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the everything that went into the MXoN and only a few days on the two-stroke, he wasn’t comfortable making the transition and decided to sit out from the event following Friday's practice.

“I apologize to all my fans who showed up to see me ride but switching to a 2stroke after riding a 4stroke is harder than what you think it might be,” he continued.

Below is his full post: