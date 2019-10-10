MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce an exciting lineup of live musical entertainment presented by Monster Energy on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at the AMSOIL Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Davisson Brothers Band (DBB) will start off the weekend on Friday at 9:00 p.m., followed by country music artist Craig Morgan at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As the official band of GNCC Racing, Davisson Brothers Band have performed at many different GNCC Racing events throughout the years, and have proven time and time again that they are a fan favorite. They are hailed as Rolling Stone Country and have that classic musical foundation as they carry on their West Virginia roots. DBB just recently released their newest music video for their new single, Unbreak You, a Gospel-inflected blast of romantic redemption. Check out The Davisson Brothers Band’s other music “Po’ Boyz,” “Jesse James” and “Get Down South” on their YouTube Channel.