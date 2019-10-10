Craig Morgan Headlines Weekend Performances at Ironman GNCC
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce an exciting lineup of live musical entertainment presented by Monster Energy on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at the AMSOIL Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Davisson Brothers Band (DBB) will start off the weekend on Friday at 9:00 p.m., followed by country music artist Craig Morgan at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
As the official band of GNCC Racing, Davisson Brothers Band have performed at many different GNCC Racing events throughout the years, and have proven time and time again that they are a fan favorite. They are hailed as Rolling Stone Country and have that classic musical foundation as they carry on their West Virginia roots. DBB just recently released their newest music video for their new single, Unbreak You, a Gospel-inflected blast of romantic redemption. Check out The Davisson Brothers Band’s other music “Po’ Boyz,” “Jesse James” and “Get Down South” on their YouTube Channel.
After releasing his first new music in over three years, Craig Morgan is set to hit the stage at Ironman Raceway on Saturday night. Craig Morgan’s multi-week number one songs included “That’s What I love About Sunday,” “International Harvester,” “Bonfire,” “This Ole Boy,” and “Wake Up Lovin’ You.” Check out more music from Craig Morgan on his YouTube Channel. It is said that Craig Morgan is a man with many sides. Along with being an entertainer, he’s an outdoor enthusiast and hosts a popular Outdoor Channel Series Craig Morgan: All Access Outdoors. He is also an Army and Army Reserves veteran, and a motivational speaker. Morgan has also set up The Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation as a place to build and maintain a home called Billy’s Place in Dickson County, Tennessee. Along with his success as a country music artist, Craig Morgan was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in recognition of his dedication to entertaining troops and their families around the world.
Admission to each performance is included in your weekend gate admission of $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), and kids five and under are free for the full weekend (Saturday through Sunday), with pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
