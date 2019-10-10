Australian Supercross Championship Kicks Off This Weekend
The 2019 Australian Supercross Championship is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in history, with a host of decorated international talent preparing to face off against the best Australia has to offer and take the coveted SX1 and SX2 Championships to foreign lands.
Leading the charge and looking to secure his fourth consecutive Australian championship will be Penrite Honda’s Justin Brayton, who has recently signed a deal with the HRC corporation for his World Championship campaign in 2020 and will come with additional parts for his Honda machine which is an ominous sign for the competition. The American is known as one of the world’s best supercross riders, having made his debut in 2004 and progressively making his way into the top echelon of the sport, and has his sights locked on another title.
“The aim is to defend (my championship) and add a fourth to the belt," said Brayton. "I’m under no illusion that it’ll be an easy defense though, with a lot of good guys putting that target on my back and wanting the SX1 Championship. I’m expecting a few guys to step up and make it difficult, however, I’m confident in my preparation and believe that I can get the job done."
Team USA will have a presence in the SX2 ranks too, with Mitchell Oldenburg and Chris Blose as the sister Penrite Honda’s of Brayton, albeit both in the small-bore division. Bradley Taft (Empire Motorsports Kawasaki), Jacob Hayes (Serco Yamaha), and Josh Osby (Raceline KTM THOR) will all return for their second season in Australia and will no doubt be after the championship.
“I’ve watched the Australian Supercross Championship expand over the last couple seasons and was pretty eager to be involved," said Oldenburg. "I’m super thankful for the opportunity to come and race with Penrite Honda—it’s going to be awesome to spend the summer in Australia and go after an international championship."
The Australian Supercross Championship will span five rounds in 2019, with Brisbane Entertainment Centre playing host for the opener on October 12. The series then heads to South Australia the next weekend, followed by Wollongong on the 9th of November. The series will then cross the pond to New Zealand on the 16th, before concluding in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on November 30.
Tickets for round one are available from just $45 at www.ticketek.com.au—book your chance to see some of Australia’s best take on the American’s today!
