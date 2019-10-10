Okay, my man. Looking back on 2019 and all things considered, what’s your take on the year that you had? You placed a fighting third overall in the 250SX West Region and raced to a very competitive seventh overall in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Not bad at all.

Yeah, yeah, for the most part I was kind of right where I wanted to be. When it came to the races, yeah, I had some DNFs and a little bit of bad luck here and there and I put myself in some bad positions, but overall, it was a really good year. There was a lot I could take away from it, positively. I made nearly every single round, which was a big goal of mine. Obviously, I missed the Ironman National because I got a little concussion at Budds Creek. For the most part, there is a lot there to build on and a lot to kind of hang my hat on to say, “Okay, I got to check a lot of boxes off this year.” I wanted to be in the points lead at some point; I wanted to win a race and I did that; I wanted to improve my starts and kind of be more up front, and I did that. I did a lot of things. I felt like I got to experience a lot of things that are kind of hard to take for the first time. Having the points lead and winning a race for the first time, that’s a lot of experience I can take into next year. I’m hoping to leave with a title next year. I’ll be disappointed if I don’t. That’s kind of where we are at right now going into 2020. I’m extremely motivated right now to kind of get my program back rolling and to make sure I’m as prepared as possible to be racing at Anaheim 1.

Hey, you won the opening round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Angel Stadium last January. That’s a big deal on any level. What was that like for you to stand atop the box in that sold-out stadium?

It was, honestly, pretty incredible. It was a big deal for me solely for the fact that I wanted to be the first Oklahoman to win at Anaheim 1, you know?! Trey [Canard] and Justin [Boggle] have both won East Region supercross titles and have had very, very successful careers. I really wanted to go do that. It was a big goal of mine. Man, to win the first race was just a big deal because I didn’t even know I was racing Anaheim 1 until the week before. The team came to me and said, “Hey, we like how good you’re riding and you look great on the bike and we want to go ahead and put you West.” That was cool with me and we ended up lining-up and it went really well. I’m blown away. I’m just hoping to add a few more wins this approaching season. Just to win that one at Anaheim, it was a pretty incredible feeling, for sure.