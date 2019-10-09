Another key is adjustability, both via the six power modes and also through the physical size of the bike. The rear shock can be bolted to different mounts to raise or lower the bike, and the body work/seat/subframe can be set at two different heights. In addition, KTM will offer a suspension lowering kit to reduce the length of the shock and fork. The overall seat height adjustment is 100 millimeters, which is four inches.

KTM officially says the bike will be available in dealers in the last quarter of 2019.

KTM's full press release is below.

KTM OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES ITS KTM SX-E 5 JUNIOR E-MODEL

KTM SX-E 5 was showcased today for the first time in North America at Red Bull Straight Rhythm in Pomona, California.

KTM is proud of its innovative approach to motorcycling and no more so than the introduction of a new electrically powered junior machine - the KTM SX-E 5. This READY TO RACE model, showcased today for the first time in North America at Red Bull Straight Rhythm in Pomona, California, grows with the rider while offering premium performance and all of the benefits that electrically powered vehicles enjoy.

KTM has put a lot of effort and all of its electric know-how that’s evolved over the last 10 years into the development of the KTM SX-E 5. The result is a highly competitive electric minicycle with minimal maintenance and noise. The bike has six power modes, allowing a complete beginner to step onto a READY TO RACE machine with ease, while the full power mode is exciting and challenging for the fastest junior. With a premium chassis developed by our KTM engineers, the KTM SX-E 5 is fully adjustable in terms of ride height, especially with the additional KTM PowerParts lowering kit, and is aimed at riders aged three to 10 years old. The bike grows with the rider both in ability and in size – a special feature for this high-quality machine.

This innovative junior bike has an electric motor powered by an ultra-modern lithium-ion battery pack with a robust housing for maximum protection. The power is smooth and controllable, offering increased rideability over other bikes in its class, while also providing fantastic agility on the motocross course. Like its combustion counterpart, the KTM SX-E 5 is fitted with WP XACT 35 air fork technology, as well as the WP XACT shock absorber, and it also features high-quality components such as premium disc brakes, cast footpegs, tapered aluminum handlebars and confidence inspiring ergonomics. In fact, the KTM SX-E 5 has undergone the same development process as the bigger SX models as raced by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. It’s truly an exciting, innovative machine that will create new riding possibilities for riders and tracks in the future.

“The KTM SX-E 5 is a model we’re really excited to see arrive in dealers. It offers a premium chassis, like those on all of our SX models, but also a lot in terms of rideability thanks to the electric motor, as it’s easy to ride, but at the same time it can be super-fast without making noise. We tested the bike with such a wide range of riders; the complete beginner can ride on a track almost straight away with this bike as it’s so easy to ride, yet a national level rider can have comparable lap times to that of the combustion bike, which is something special. The adjustability of the bike means that a rider can use it for years as they get faster – they can also be more independent in the operation of the bike, and apart from oiling the chain there is really minimal maintenance required. In terms of safety, the electronics team worked hard to reach a really high level, and so with top level performance combined with a huge adaptability for the rider, the KTM SX-E 5 is a fantastic new model in the KTM lineup,” said Joachim Sauer, KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad.

The e-mobility sector is becoming an important part of modern travel and KTM has a dedicated R&D team working on this segment that are developing platforms for KTM’s future plans in e-powered motorcycles. This, combined with years of knowledge in creating premium sportmotorcycles, ensures that KTM is at the forefront of e-technology. KTM has announced it is committed to 4kw-18kw (peak power) low voltage motors and is excited to launch the KTM SX-E 5 as the next chapter in its e-mobility story.

The new KTM SX-E 5 will be available during the last quarter of 2019 at authorized KTM dealers.