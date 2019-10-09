Which is slower than your existing mini 50?

Oh, absolutely. Much slower. You could look at this as a replacement for a Strider at that point. If you can meet that seat height, which it’s a very low seat height as it starts out. So it’s really replacing multiple bikes. Considering we’re looking at an age range of three to four years old up to about ten years old, you’ve got one bike that’s going to take your child all the way through six years roughly of ownership. Not only that, because it has adjustable seat height, you can have one bike around for multiple kids to ride.

It’s very quick to do those changes?

Yeah. It’s quick to do those changes. You lower the seat height, reduce the power, if you’ve got a younger kid out there riding, having fun. Bring that seat height up, increase the power, and now you’ve got an older sibling out there doing the same thing.

As far as riding it, I noticed that you haven’t gone out of your way to say it’s faster or the lap times are better than a gas 50. Just the equivalent is what you’re saying at this point?

Well because it is different. It’s not something where we just want to come out and say it’s faster or it’s slower, or whatever it might be. What we’ve seen in testing is that in a drag race the 50 SX was faster in a drag race, but looking at lap times actually the SX-E 5 is faster. So it depends on the track and all the conditions. Power delivery is different. So what we also want to really make clear is we’re not trying to replace the 50 SX. The SX-E 5 is a model that’s just really friendly to new riders, and with a lot of adaptability. So we really look at it as something different, a different option for parents.

So if you still, for example, if you’re seven or eight, and your kid has already been riding a gas 50 for five years, and that’s what he’s dialed in on, keep going. You’re not discontinuing the gas 50. You can still do that.

Absolutely. The one thing I would say is that perhaps you want to take advantage of the fact that it’s silent or has no maintenance. So that could come into play. Also, if you have some property you can run that bike in your backyard, something you can’t do with your existing 50 SX. So maybe as a parent you buy the 50 SX-E for training at home, and then you go out and race your 50 SX.