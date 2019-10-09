“Bennett's War” Available Soon On DVD and Digital

Burbank, CA—“Bennett’s War,” starring country music superstar Trace Adkins and directed by Alex Ranarivelo, will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film stars Trace Adkins as Cal, the father of ex-soldier Marshall Bennett, played by Michael Roark (“Magic Mike,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Allison Paige (“The Flash,” TV’s “The Lizzie Bennet Diaries”) as Sophie, Bennett’s wife, and Ali Afshar, (“American Wrestler: The Wizard,” “Born to Race”) as Cyrus, Marshall’s friend and mentor.

This inspirational family and sports drama also features professional motocross riders with authentic racing from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

“Bennett’s War” is a Forrest Films and ESX Entertainment co-production with Forrest Lucas serving as executive producer. The film is produced by Afshar and Christina Moore, and directed and written by Ranarivelo (“The Ride,” “Dirt,” “American Wrestler: The Wizard”).

The DVD of “Bennett’s War” will be available for purchase on December 3 and will feature the feature film in standard definition.

Fans can also own “Bennett’s War” via purchase from digital retailers beginning November 12.

SYNOPSIS

After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, Marshall Bennett (Michael Roark), a young soldier in the Army Motorcycle Unit, is medically discharged and told that one more accident could mean he may never walk again. When he gets home to the family farm and his young wife (Allison Paige) and son, he discovers that his dad (Trace Adkins), is behind on the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Bennett pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how…to get back on his bike and do what he does best.

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION ELEMENTS

On November 12, “Bennett’s War” will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On December 3, “Bennett’s War” will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

ABOUT DIGITAL

BASICS

PRODUCT | SRP

DVD | $28.98

DVD Street Date: December 3

EST Street Date: November 12

DVD Language: English

DVD Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Running Time: 94 minutes

Rating: Rated PG-13 for some language and brief violence