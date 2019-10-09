Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
450 Words: 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Tracks

450 Words 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Tracks

October 9, 2019 1:15pm
by:

Earlier this summer we had Jason Thomas and Steve Matthes take a look at the venues on the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule and recall some of their best memories from each location.

Now, the graphics for the 2020 schedule have been released by Feld Entertainment and the Daytona International Speedway. A few notes on the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship after details to the championship were announced last week:

  • The season kicks off in Anaheim on January 4, at Angel Stadium.
  • The season-finale will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium on May 2.
  • The Triple Crown events in 2020 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on January 25, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on February 22, and at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on April 25.
  • The East/West Showdown races will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on April 4 and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 2.

Let us know what you think of the new tracks below in the comment section.

For tickets and more information, visit SupercrossLive.com.

ROUND 1 | ANAHEIM 1

Jan. 4 | West Region

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Round 2 | St. Louis

Jan. 11 | West Region

Dome at America’s Center | St. Louis, MO

Round 3 | Anaheim 2

Jan. 18 | West Region 

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Round 4 | Glendale

Jan. 25 | West Region | TRIPLE CROWN

State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Round 5 | Oakland

Feb. 1 | West Region

RingCentral Coliseum | Oakland, CA 

Round 6 | San Diego

Feb. 8 | West Region

PETCO Park | San Diego, CA

Round 7 | Tampa

Feb. 15 | East Region

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Round 8 | Arlington

Feb. 22 | East Region | TRIPLE CROWN

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Round 9 | Atlanta

Feb. 29 | East Region

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Round 10 | Daytona

March 7 | East Region

Daytona International Speedway | Daytona, FL

Round 11 | Indianapolis  

March 14 | East Region

Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Round 12 | Detroit  

March 21 | East Region

Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Round 13 | Seattle  

March 28 | West Region

CenturyLink Field | Seattle, WA

Round 14 | Colorado

April 4 | East/West Showdown

Broncos Stadium at Mile High | Denver, CO

Round 15  | Foxborough

April 18 | East Region

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

Round 16 | Las Vegas

April 25 | West Region | Triple crown

Sam Boyd Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Round 17 | Salt Lake City

May 2 | Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown

Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, UT

