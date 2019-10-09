Earlier this summer we had Jason Thomas and Steve Matthes take a look at the venues on the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule and recall some of their best memories from each location.

Now, the graphics for the 2020 schedule have been released by Feld Entertainment and the Daytona International Speedway. A few notes on the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship after details to the championship were announced last week:

The season kicks off in Anaheim on January 4, at Angel Stadium.

The season-finale will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium on May 2.

The Triple Crown events in 2020 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on January 25, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on February 22, and at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on April 25.

The East/West Showdown races will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on April 4 and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 2.

ROUND 1 | ANAHEIM 1

Jan. 4 | West Region

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA