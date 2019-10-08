Yoshimura Introduces 2020 Yamaha YZ450F Exhaust and Honda CRF250R Slip-On
The 2020 Yamaha YZ450F has undergone significant changes in both motor and chassis refinements and seems to be the 450 that many are choosing.
It's no secret that the Yamaha YZ450F has a very good stock system that many of our competitors can't beat. We spent a lot of R&D time in the dyno room and track to create our RS-4 Signature Series to what we think is the best aftermarket exhaust for the new YZ. Available now for pre-order!
The Honda CRF250R has been refined even more for 2020, and now incorporates a new slip-on configuration.
Known for excellence in sound and performance, our RS-9T Signature Series dual slip-on system provides great addition of HP and torque between 6-9,000 RPM range adding 10% max HP, and 8.3% max torque.
Optional SA-14-K spark arrestor kit is available when it’s time to head to the forest/trails.
Proudly made in the USA!
For more information, visit www.yoshimura-rd.com.