Yoshimura Introduces 2020 Yamaha YZ450F Exhaust and Honda CRF250R Slip-On

The 2020 Yamaha YZ450F has undergone significant changes in both motor and chassis refinements and seems to be the 450 that many are choosing.

It's no secret that the Yamaha YZ450F has a very good stock system that many of our competitors can't beat. We spent a lot of R&D time in the dyno room and track to create our RS-4 Signature Series to what we think is the best aftermarket exhaust for the new YZ. Available now for pre-order!