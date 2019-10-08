Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Upcoming
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Upcoming
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Troy Lee Designs Releases Limited Edition Skully Gear

October 8, 2019 3:50pm | by:
The new Troy Lee Designs Skully Gear started out as a special one-off team kit for the TLD/KTM Team last year at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm. There was such a huge response to the gear, that the team at TLD decided to create a version that everyone could wear. 

Designed with comfort and minimal weight in mind, the GP gear also offers the durability that TLD is known for. Breathable and flexible material allow a custom, comfortable fit for any rider. The versatility of the line make it the perfect choice for all types of riding and racing conditions.

For more information, visit www.troyleedesigns.com.

