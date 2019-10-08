Troy Lee Designs Releases Limited Edition Skully Gear

The new Troy Lee Designs Skully Gear started out as a special one-off team kit for the TLD/KTM Team last year at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm. There was such a huge response to the gear, that the team at TLD decided to create a version that everyone could wear.

Designed with comfort and minimal weight in mind, the GP gear also offers the durability that TLD is known for. Breathable and flexible material allow a custom, comfortable fit for any rider. The versatility of the line make it the perfect choice for all types of riding and racing conditions.