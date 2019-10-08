THOR Mega Series Finale To Take Place at Muddy Creek This Weekend

This weekend is also the 32nd annual Suzuki Top Gun Showdown. This is the “MAIN EVENT” for the 2019 THOR Mega Series presented by Bridgestone. The event will also feature the third annual Cody Gragg Memorial Two-Stroke race.

The weekend will have a Friday Practice Day, Saturday is round #14 of the Mega Series, then Sunday is round #15 of the Mega Series which is also the Suzuki Top Gun Showdown. Sunday is also an AMA Pro-Am event and features the third annual Cody Gragg Memorial Two-Stroke race.

The weekend will pay over $20,000 in purse, plus $85,000 in contingency, plus the special Top Gun Showdown awards, plus products. Sunday will also pay points to the Parts Unlimited Ultra Series and the Yamaha Southern All-Stars Series.

There will be lots of post-race evening activities Friday and Saturday, most notably the Barbie Car Downhill race on Saturday. Last year this event had 75 Barbie car entries, competing for the special winner’s trophy and $50.

Race info is available at www.victory-sports.com or Victory Sports Racing Facebook.