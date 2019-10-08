Husqvarna Motorcycles Replica Flash Collection 2019 By Shot Available Now

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to announce the availability of the official REPLICA FLASH COLLECTION 2019 BY SHOT—a high-tech, functional three-item set of premium-quality off-road riding gear that replicates the official clothing worn by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP, MX2, and Enduro teams.

Working closely with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team and riders, French clothing specialist SHOT has developed the new HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES REPLICA FLASH COLLECTION 2019 BY SHOT. This premium clothing line is designed to give all Husqvarna Motorcycles fans the ‘factory’ look and maximum protection while riding the toughest race tracks.