Wake-Up Call

Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Fairplex - Pomona, California
Maxxis 500cc Showdown
Tyler Bowers defeats Travis Pastrana
250 Class Results
1. Ken Roczen 2. Brandon Hartranft 3. Josh Hansen
125 Class Results
1. Joey Crown 2. Michael Leib 3. AJ Catanzaro
WORCS
Round 10 - BR2 Enduro Solsona, Spain
Pro MC
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Time
|1st
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|1:26:16.00
|2nd
|Nathan Watson
|KTM
|1:27:06.70
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|1:28:42.87
|4th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|1:29:11.10
|5th
|Cristobal Guerrero
|Yamaha
|1:30:08.76
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|5,100
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|4,240
|3rd
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|4,165
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|4,034
|5th
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3,920
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana
Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|30
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|25
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|21
|4th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|18
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Gas Gas
|16
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|215
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|184
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|152
|4th
|Michael Witkowski
|Beta
|120
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|117
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Round 2 (of 3) of SX Tour - Quebec City - Videotron Center
450 Class
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|1-1
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|1-2
|3rd
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|2-3
|4th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|5th
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|6th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|6-6
|7th
|Jason Benny
|Kawasaki
|4-7
|8th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|10-8
|9th
|Jeremy Pronovost
|Yamaha
|7-9
|10th
|Travis Delnicki
|Yamaha
|5-10
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|1-1
|2nd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|2-2
|3rd
|Dakota Alix
|KTM
|3-3
|4th
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|4-5
|6th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|5-6
|7th
|Davey Fraser
|Husqvarna
|3-7
|8th
|Mathias Jorgenson
|Kawasaki
|4-8
|9th
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-9
|10th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|6-10
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Standings
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|531
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|504
|3rd
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|403
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|4th
|Matt Goerke
|KTM
|380
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|6th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Husqvarna
|341
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|233
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|573
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|463
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|441
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|400
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|395
|6th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|357
|7th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|8th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|265
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|262
|10th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|250
Other championship standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 11 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|258
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|166
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|162
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|123
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|121
|8
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|107
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|106
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|189
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|188
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|183
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|172
|6
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|164
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|144
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|137
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|123
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|120
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|288
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|193
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|176
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|105
|6
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|97
|7
|Jason Thomas
|United Kingdom
|72
|8
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|9
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|295
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|243
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|211
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|195
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|163
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|149
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|131
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|127
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|86
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Ken Roczen
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|Joey Crown
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles