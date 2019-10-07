Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Articles
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Articles
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Wake-Up Call

October 7, 2019 6:30am

Red Bull Straight Rhythm 

Fairplex - Pomona, California

Maxxis 500cc Showdown

Tyler Bowers defeats Travis Pastrana

250 Class Results

1. Ken Roczen  2. Brandon Hartranft  3. Josh Hansen

125 Class Results

1. Joey Crown  2. Michael Leib  3. AJ Catanzaro

250cc/open bracket
125cc bracket
WORCS

Round 10 - BR2 Enduro Solsona, Spain

Pro MC

Overall StandingsRiderMachineTime
1stJosep GarciaKTM1:26:16.00
2ndNathan WatsonKTM1:27:06.70
3rdJonny WalkerKTM1:28:42.87
4thManuel LettenbichlerKTM1:29:11.10
5thCristobal GuerreroYamaha1:30:08.76

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM5,100
2ndJonny WalkerKTM4,240
3rdJosep GarciaKTM4,165
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna4,034
5thGraham JarvisHusqvarna3,920

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana

Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorKTM30
2ndSteward BaylorKTM25
3rdRicky RussellYamaha21
4thEvan SmithHusqvarna18
5thThorn DevlinGas Gas16

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM215
2ndGrant BaylorKTM184
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna152
4thMichael WitkowskiBeta120
5thLiam DraperKTM117

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN 

Round 2 (of 3) of SX Tour - Quebec City - Videotron Center

450 Class

Overall StandingsRiderMachineMoto Scores
1stCole ThompsonKTM1-1
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha1-2
3rdCade ClasonKawasaki2-3
4thMatt GoerkeKawasaki2-4
5thJoshua CartwrightKawasaki3-5
6thSam GaynorYamaha6-6
7thJason Benny Kawasaki4-7
8thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha10-8
9thJeremy PronovostYamaha7-9
10thTravis DelnickiYamaha5-10

250 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Scores
1stTyler MedagliaKawasaki1-1
2nd Luke RenzlandYamaha2-2
3rdDakota Alix KTM3-3
4thLogan KarnowKawasaki2-4
5thTanner WardKTM4-5
6thWesten WrozynaKawasaki5-6
7thDavey FraserHusqvarna3-7
8th Mathias Jorgenson Kawasaki4-8
9thDylan WrightHonda1-9
10thQuinn AmyotteKTM6-10

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Standings

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha531
2ndCole ThompsonKTM504
3rdCade ClasonKawasaki403
4thColton FacciottiHonda396
4thMatt GoerkeKTM380
5thMike AlessiHonda374
6thShawn MaffenbeierHusqvarna341
8thKeylan MestonYamaha254
9thRyan DowdSuzuki251
10thSam GaynorSuzuki233

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda573
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki463
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha441
4thTanner WardKTM400
5thMarco CannellaYamaha395
6thJess PettisKTM357
7thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
8thWesten WrozynaKawasaki265
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM262
10thJyrie MitchellKTM250

To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.

Other championship standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 11 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC295
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV258
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT166
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC162
6 Duvall, WA123
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA121
8Josh Strang Australia113
9 Cookeville, TN107
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT106
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN189
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA188
4 Jefferson, GA183
5 New Zealand172
6Austin Lee Bedford, IN164
7 Millville, NJ144
8 Landrum, SC137
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA123
10 Orlando, FL120
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL288
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA193
4 Indianola, PA176
5 Parkersburg, WV105
6 Lynnville, IN97
7 United Kingdom72
8 Waterford Works, NJ65
9 Fife Lake, MI56
10 Gilbert, SC37
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH295
2Tayla Jones Australia243
3 New Zealand211
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC195
5 Bridgeton, NJ163
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH149
7 Birchrunville, PA131
8 Bloomington, IN127
9 Knoxville, TN96
10Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN86
Full Standings

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
Ken RoczenRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
Joey CrownRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles
