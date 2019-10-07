Wake-Up Call

WORCS

Round 10 - BR2 Enduro Solsona, Spain

Pro MC

Overall Standings Rider Machine Time 1st Josep Garcia KTM 1:26:16.00 2nd Nathan Watson KTM 1:27:06.70 3rd Jonny Walker KTM 1:28:42.87 4th Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 1:29:11.10 5th Cristobal Guerrero Yamaha 1:30:08.76

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 5,100 2nd Jonny Walker KTM 4,240 3rd Josep Garcia KTM 4,165 4th Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 4,034 5th Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3,920

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana

Pro Overall

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Grant Baylor KTM 30 2nd Steward Baylor KTM 25 3rd Ricky Russell Yamaha 21 4th Evan Smith Husqvarna 18 5th Thorn Devlin Gas Gas 16

Pro Overall Championship Standings

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Round 2 (of 3) of SX Tour - Quebec City - Videotron Center

450 Class

Overall Standings Rider Machine Moto Scores 1st Cole Thompson KTM 1-1 2nd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 1-2 3rd Cade Clason Kawasaki 2-3 4th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 2-4 5th Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki 3-5 6th Sam Gaynor Yamaha 6-6 7th Jason Benny Kawasaki 4-7 8th Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 10-8 9th Jeremy Pronovost Yamaha 7-9 10th Travis Delnicki Yamaha 5-10

250 Class

Overall Finish Rider Machine Moto Scores 1st Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 1-1 2nd Luke Renzland Yamaha 2-2 3rd Dakota Alix KTM 3-3 4th Logan Karnow Kawasaki 2-4 5th Tanner Ward KTM 4-5 6th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 5-6 7th Davey Fraser Husqvarna 3-7 8th Mathias Jorgenson Kawasaki 4-8 9th Dylan Wright Honda 1-9 10th Quinn Amyotte KTM 6-10

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Standings

450 Class Standings

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 573 2nd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 463 3rd Luke Renzland Yamaha 441 4th Tanner Ward KTM 400 5th Marco Cannella Yamaha 395 6th Jess Pettis KTM 357 7th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 327 8th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 265 9th Quinn Amyotte KTM 262 10th Jyrie Mitchell KTM 250

Other championship standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 11 (of 13)