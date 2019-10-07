In the race, Roczen wasn’t the fastest in qualifying, but he stepped up come game time, first holding off a super-fast Josh Hansen, in a run where they turned in the two fastest laps of the event. Roczen then defeated fastest qualifier Brandon Hartranft in the 250 final. We talked to Kenny in his motorhome after the race.

Racer X: So how do you look at this? Were you super focused on this, taking it super seriously? What did you even expect coming in? Was this fun, or were you like, I want to win?

Ken Roczen: No. I probably should have taken this more as a fun race, but we had some problems with the bike. They weren’t big, but I’m like, it’s doing this there, this there, this there. Just little things. But I never really raced a two-stroke, so it might be kind of normal to have a little sputter or something like that. I don’t really know! So we were trying to get rid of that. I got the bike better. Then I had to go so much stiffer on my suspension. Our test track is kind of tight and slow. You come in here from those sections and it’s a 90-degree wall, bang, you go metal to metal. But my guy, Brian, he did a good job. We stiffened everything up. I wasn’t bottoming anymore and everything so we did good. Once we got all that dialed, I was like okay. I’m just going to go ride and race. My biggest fear was Hanny [Josh Hansen] because he didn’t do that section. I’m like, I’m not even going to do it. I haven’t done it all day. I’m not going to do it now. I’m going to keep it safe. So we get to that spot. It’s [Hansen’s jump combo is] a lot faster. So I tried to put as much gap as possible. But then he blew by me. He was so far ahead of me. I’m like, “There’s no way I’m going to catch him again.” So then I just started scrubbing the shit out of the walls. It might not look spectacular, but I was leaning the bike over at the very bottom of the takeoff. I probably scraped my side panel on the freaking dirt. But I had to make up a lot of time. Then I just held it wide open in the whoops.

You were so good in the whoops.

They were gnarly because we come in with a lot of speed, then they get edgy, slippery, and you miss some or whatever. They were gnarly.