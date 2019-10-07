Racer X Films: Namura Challenge

For the 2019 motocross season, Namura Technologies teamed up with District 23 to organize a race series where aged 7-8 premix racers had a chance to win a brand new KTM 65 SX. After seven exciting rounds at seven different Minnesota tracks, we have our winner – Bentlee Walker.

Check out the highlights from the last Namura challenge race at Millville. Not even heavy rain and a muddy track could stop the top three racers from battling it out for the main prize!

Congratulations Bentlee Walker (1st), Colin Megaw (2nd) and Ivyn Fratzke (3rd)!

Special thanks to all the special sponsors - It was a fun season! Racer X Films, PulpMX, Black Diamond MX, Larson’s Cycle

Video edit: SB Films - Brandon Linder

