Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Sat Oct 12
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Racer X Films: Namura Challenge

October 7, 2019 11:00am

For the 2019 motocross season, Namura Technologies teamed up with District 23 to organize a race series where aged 7-8 premix racers had a chance to win a brand new KTM 65 SX. After seven exciting rounds at seven different Minnesota tracks, we have our winner – Bentlee Walker.

Check out the highlights from the last Namura challenge race at Millville. Not even heavy rain and a muddy track could stop the top three racers from battling it out for the main prize!

Congratulations Bentlee Walker (1st), Colin Megaw (2nd) and Ivyn Fratzke (3rd)!

Special thanks to all the special sponsors - It was a fun season! Racer X Films, PulpMX, Black Diamond MX, Larson’s Cycle

Video edit: SB Films - Brandon Linder

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

