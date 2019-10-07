The Red Bull Straight Rhythm captured a lot of eyeballs this past weekend with its fun format and complete buy-in from the riders and teams so tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, we’ll break it all down. No Matthes tonight so Racer X’s own Jason Weigandt steps into the host role (probably doing a better job than Matthes) with Eagle Grit’s Daniel Blair as co-host to talk RBSR, Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and whatever the hell else they want.

Well, Travis Pastrana showed up and riding an RM500, put on a heck of a show at the Straight Rhythm in racing Tyler Bowers on his ’91 KX500. Weege will call TP199 tonight to talk about coming back to this event, how that bike was, and more.

If there was surprise at the Straight Rhythm it was Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Brandon Hartranft who finished second to Ken Roczen in his debut for the team. Weege will have Brandon on tonight to tell him about that two-stroke feeling, his new team, and more.

Eric Peronnard is the architect of so many things in the sport, he helped with the RBSR, he’s got Paris and Geneva SX’s coming up, and he’ll be in-studio tonight with the guys to tell us all about it.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we'll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

