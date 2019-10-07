I think it’s like an ’88 with different graphics.

Some dude was designing it in like ’85 probably, a couple years ahead of time to get it to production at that point. That’s what I got. At that point, they weren’t really riding supercross, and especially on 500s they weren’t riding supercross at all. I was just talking, the trophy we got says 500cc class Red Bull Straight Rhythm. It looks like a misprint. It doesn’t look right. The win is cool or whatever, but even if it was a second place, just to see that I competed in the 500cc class at Red Bull Straight Rhythm is amazing. To be able to go out there and hit the jumps I was hitting, with Travis doing flips next to me, was a dream come true. If I would have lost, I would have been just as pumped. It’s amazing to just see this happen.

By the way, you had to go all out to beat him, right? He was fast.

I knew Travis was going to be fast, because he’s Travis Pastrana. He comes in. Just the talent alone, if he was zero percent prepared, the talent alone is going to carry him through. I went through the first run. I kind of clipped the quad and then had to double-single out. He was next to me going into the whoops and I knew I was in trouble. I’m a whoop guy. Seattle Supercross, gnarly whoops, it was myself and Dean Wilson and maybe one other guy crushing the whoops. I went into the whoops nervous because I’m like, Travis is not next to me but he’s like a wheel behind me. I’m like, I’m screwed. He’s going to crush these whoops out of control and just launch the finish line and he’s going to win. And he did! He won by a split-second. He was off the side of the jump. I was sideways going through the whoops. I look over and Travis is just as sideways. But he was crazy enough to stay on the throttle on a 500 to go over the finish line like that. So it’s just a dream come true. To be able to race with him like that, it’s weird. I don’t even feel it really, right yet. Tomorrow morning when I wake up I’m going to think about it for the week and it’s going to be weird. I raced Travis Pastrana on a KX500 in a straight line with no turns. What? It’s so weird.

You worked on this yourself. This was totally you. You’re a decent enough mechanic, I guess, but where would you even rate yourself?

[Laughs] I’m a really bad mechanic. Decent enough mechanic will get you by. Then there’s good mechanics, like way lightyears ahead of that. I’m decent enough. Kind of maybe. We might not have a mechanical failure to get me by for the weekend. Which we had a few this weekend. We had some in practice this morning. My brakes were dragging just because some stuff happened with the brakes the last week and I needed to bleed them and I didn’t know what I was doing. We got them almost too good, actually. I actually had to put air back in the line. It’s just myself and a couple buddies in the garage, drinking beer and building a KX500, which is maybe a bad idea with beer. But it came out alright.