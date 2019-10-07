Last weekend, Joey Crown was at Pleasure Valley Raceway in Seward, Pennsylvania, racing Travis Pastrana’s Pro Challenge with Pastrana himself, Mike Brown, Damon Bradshaw, and Darryn Durham. On Saturday, the privateer won the 125cc class at Red Bull Straight Rhythm in dominating fashion, as he finished as the fastest qualifier and then carried that momentum into the night show where he won all of his one-on-one battles to take the class win.

Following the racing, our Jason Weigandt caught up to Crown, a privateer, to talk about the event, what he’s been up to in the meantime, his plans for 2020, and more.

Racer X: You won the 125 class. Where does it even come from?

Joey Crown: It kind of came together as a though like it would be cool to do Red Bull Straight Rhythm. It’s been a rough year. I haven’t really raced much at all. I didn’t really honestly think it was going to happen. I was like, my buddy had a bike he said I could use. It was just kind of one thing after another coming together, and we're here.

So it’s not even your bike?

No, it’s a friend’s bike. I was stoked he let me use it. My buddy, Colt, he let me use it. Definitely really happy I came out!

So you were racing at Pleasure Valley Raceway in the Pastrana Pro Challenge just last weekend?

Yeah. I was there. That’s basically on the East Coast, so that was about a 35-hour drive probably. Took us a couple days to get here but winning makes it worth it for sure.

But there you didn’t race this bike?

No. I had another 125 I raced “Brownie” on, so that was pretty cool. A YZ125. Then this one was set up for supercross and just for here.