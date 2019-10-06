Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results

The racing proved unpredictable from the get-go, with renowned rider Ryan Villopoto getting edged out by Parker Mashburn in the 250cc round of 16, the second of their two races being decided by only two hundredths of a second. Crowd favorite Ronnie Mac also fell victim in the round, with Pierce Brown proving the victor of their matchup. The 250cc quarterfinals saw newly minted Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider Brandon Hartranft best Parker Mashburn and Pierce Brown upset reigning supercross champion Cooper Webb. Ken Roczen knocked out Sipes and after Cole Seely had bike issues in the first run, he conceded to Josh Hansen.

Probably the most anticipated and exciting race of the night was the Maxxis 500cc Showdown between Travis Pastrana on his 2006 500cc RmZilla and Tyler Bowers on his1992 Kawasaki KX500. Pastrana, true to form, couldn’t help himself from throwing backflips on every run of the race, claiming they were the fastest way over a particularly technical section of the track. Bowers pulled ahead in the first race, with Pastrana finally staging a come-from-behind-win, complete with a mad dash in the whoops and photo finish at the line to the sound of thunderous applause. But he wasn’t as lucky on the next two races, as Bowers was able to beat him in both and ultimately take the overall win.

Semifinals in the 125cc class got pretty wild, starting when AJ Catanzaro lined up against Joey Crown, and hit the eject button halfway down the course. But amazingly he was able to hold onto the bucking bronco KTM, and land it unscathed. He regained his composure to race again, but not enough to best Crown, who advanced to the finals. In his run, Max Vohland lost control while thundering down in the whoops, crashing the in the final stretch, and as he was unable to continue, he sent Leib to the finals. In the 125cc finals, Crown came back from an early mistake to win first race, and drafting off that momentum, he also won the second race and lived up to his name, taking the 125cc crown.