The Red Bull Straight Rhythm will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Fairplex in Pomona, California.
KTM has released the KTM SX-E 5 Junior E-Model ⚡️ and they are on display here at #RedBullStraightRhythm | Swipe ⬅️ to see more photos. #KTM #Motocross #Electric #Motorcycle ? @trupatrue
Qualifying heats for #RedBullStraightRhythm starting in 3️⃣0️⃣ minutes // Watch the finals LIVE tonight on @RedBull TV ? 8:30pm EST @spencerowens_
The @ScreaminEagle69 ? and @UncleRonnie69 on deck and ready for tonight’s #RedBullStraightRhythm Finals. #RBSR #2Strokes #Only #Supercross @spencerowens_
Villo Light on tap ? at #RedBullStraightRhythm @RyanVillopoto #RBSR #2Stroke #Supercross #Saturday @spencerowens_
@ColeSeely rendering homage to @oshow1 and Mugen Motorsports in the styled graphics [ attributed to Seely’s interest in drifting cars ] ? #RedBullStraightRhythm #RBSR #Straight #Supercross @spencerowens_
Seeing double? Almost, except that’s @ajcatanzaro with his best @travispastrana impersonation. ?? #RedBullStraightRhythm #RBSR #RM125 #RMZilla @spencerowens_
