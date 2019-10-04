Racerhead #40

Welcome to Racerhead, glad to be home from a very fun but wet trip to the Netherlands. Another Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has come and gone, and Team USA's bad luck continues—it only took about 15 seconds for our chances of winning to go down in a sandy heap as Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper somehow found each other in the middle of the pack, collided, and went down. It was a massive letdown for everyone involved with Team USA and all of the fans trying to watch from home through rain-splattered TV cameras that appeared to also be a bunch of lawn sprinklers. It kind of reminded me of the 2003 MXoN in Belgium, only that was on the infield of the Zolder F1 circuit, when Team USA's Tim Ferry and Ryan Hughes crashed separately but practically at the exact same moment, Ryno's chain then fell off, and Team USA's chances were dashed—only that time Ricky Carmichael was out front and winning. After being fortunate and having luck on our side many times between 1981 and '94, and between 2005-'11, we just haven't had much luck or success at all the past few years.
Before we get into any more of what happened in the Netherlands and why, and what do maybe try next, I want to use this space to thank everyone at Alpinestars for all the help and hospitality they provided to Team USA at the Motocross of Nations. Every year since I can remember, Gabriele Mazzarolo and the whole Alpinestars crew have offered the visiting Americans a centralized place to gather, great food three meals a day, TV monitors with the race streams, timing, and scoring, docks and adaptors to charge phones and computers, and just a place for Roger De Coster and team to meet and plan out their races. And that's just one of their beautiful hospitality unit. The other side is for other riders and teams, and after the race, it's one big party for everyone. Jeffrey Herlings of the winning Dutch team was there, as was the almost-as-impressive Jorge Prado of Team Spain; the injured (and unable to compete) Romain Febvre of Team France hung out in there with his broken leg, Shayne King and the New Zealanders were in there, Foxy and friends from Youthstream, the AMA's Mike Pelletier, MX Sports Pro Racing’s Jeff Canfield, Alpinestars’ Mobile Medic Dr. John Bodnar.... The Alpinestars rig is like the U.N. of motocross, and it's very much appreciated by all. On behalf of Team USA, the AMA, and everyone you sheltered and fed, thanks again, Gabriele—it is very much appreciated!
So back to the races. What happened? Well, our guys tried hard, it rained, they had bad luck, they crashed, it rained some more, and the other guys tried hard and crashed too. The French finally had their own bad luck after an amazing five-year run, it rained some more, everyone crashed some more (including Herlings), and the best team—this time the Dutch—won. It was a mudder on par with the 2004 Seville World Supercross in Spain, only this time the sand helped it from being even worse (and believe me, the rain they had at Assen made RedBud seem like a light afternoon mist). Despite the inspiring efforts of Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Justin Cooper to be ready for the sand, and Team Fried's positive vibes that were universally appreciated by fans from all over the world, Team USA could never recover from the first-lap, second-turn crash. Cooper’s knuckle was cracked, his clutch flopping and Anderson had a bunch of guys he had to pass back, in horrid conditions. And that's one of things that made this race so special and interesting and difficult: it's a long way to go, a lot of time and money to invest, and a lot of national pride on the line—especially when it ends almost the moment the race starts.
Obviously, the Motocross of Nations is no easy race, nor is it for everyone, especially when it's on the other side of the world and deep into our off-season. And any complaint about that usually gets a snarky, dismissive remark from European journalists and fans who don't really seem to understand why it's so hard to get our top guys—not to mention Germany's top guy, and a couple of France's top guys, and Sweden’s top guy, and a couple of Australia's—to drop everything for a few weeks in order to go compete, and do it without any real prize money to speak of.
And it's not because Team USA has lost the past few years. It was often hard to get guys to go back during our winning streaks. Now, with SX already creeping up on everyone, the off-season for AMA-based racers and teams is about to end. We won’t see them race until Anaheim 1 but they will be working from now on to get ready for that.
After the race, Team USA's manager Roger De Coster did a podcast with our colleagues at MXVice.com (listen to the De Coster interview at the 26:45 mark or read it on Racer X Online)and his frustration with a few things kind of spilled out:
You know, we have a very large entourage that will come with us and we expect to get some tickets for all that, we ask for 60 tickets or something like that, and the organizers, they make fun of us [for asking]. When you look at it there is really no prize money, and how much money we put in. Between the factories and a little bit from the AMA, we probably spend $300,000 to do this race. And even as team manager, there's no place to even watch the race properly. You have to fight the public. You need all these passes, and even with an all-access pass, you have to fight all these people to even see the track. You have to park a mile away with 100,000 other people. I think, not just the US, team, but all the participants, we deserve better treatment, I believe.
Roger’s right. It really was hard to see much at the Assen TT Circuit, despite having very good passes. Before the start of the first moto, when De Coster came up to the two-story structure behind the starting gate to watch, it was jam-packed and there was no room for him anywhere. Fortunately, Ted Parks had gotten there early, saw Roger’s predicament and opened up a spot in front of him so Roger could at least see the start.
The weather had a lot to do with that lack of room to watch. We were on the northern tip of a North Atlantic nation, at a time of the year when it can and will rain, and it did. Hard. But again, if an American journalist or Team USA member mentions that—the rain has plagued the event three years in a row now—international fans and journalists argue that we’re spoiled, we complain too much, our guys should do it for our country, and so on and so forth.
Given what De Coster himself says it costs to go there, no wonder he was so frustrated with the weather and access. But no one is a bigger fan of the Motocross of Nations, nor a winner so often, as both rider and team manager, as Roger De Coster. He wants the race to work, and for it to work best it needs all of the best riders, and there was a lot missing this time. Team USA is lucky—even when some of our top guys don’t come, we have other stand-out talent that can and will go. But Germany? Sweden? Australia? Not so much.
And I love this event too, as a fan, as a journalist, as a race promoter. I hope it comes back to the U.S. soon and I hope to be involved with organizing it. It just needs a few little tweaks, specifically with when it is, to better its chances for success. Two or three weeks earlier would probably make a noticeable difference… Of course I will get slammed for suggesting that again, but I just want the race to be what it’s supposed to be: The biggest race on the calendar and the one where everyone country sends their best riders to compete on an exciting and competitive motocross track—and Assen would have been just that had it not rained the whole time.
As far as Team USA goes, last year I thought it was broke after the way it performed at RedBud. This time it was very good, well-organized, and united, just very unlucky. Justin Cooper was the fastest 250 rider there before he crashed and broke his knuckle. Jason Anderson would have done much better had he not crashed with Cooper on that first lap. And Zach Osborne rode his butt off but had crashes and problems too. If I had a vote, I would send the exact same team next year to Ernée, France, and keep my fingers crossed that it doesn't rain like hell again. This team didn't win, but they seemed to have a real shot before the bottom fell out. I appreciated what they all did, and what they all put into it. We can all be very proud of Team USA 2019.
STRAIGHT RETRO FUN (DC)
Jason Anderson is putting the MXoN defeat behind him quickly—he will be on the starting blocks tomorrow for Red Bull Straight Rhythm at Fairplex in Pomona, California, aboard a Husqvarna TC 250 two-stroke. Anderson will probably be one of the few guys there who looks like he’s racing in 2019, as a lot of other guys, from Ken Roczen to Ryan Villopoto to Cooper Webb, are getting their retro on for an event that’s once again shaping up as a super fun off-season event. Roczen will ride a Honda CR250 made by his friends at Honda and Throttle Jockey to look like Jeff Stanton/Jean-Michel Bayle in the early '90s. Pete Fox then got in on the act by rebuilding for Kenny the iconic Fox Racing gear that he developed for McGrath when MC was backed by 1-800-COLLECT.
View this post on Instagram
“Most of my designs for the original McGrath gear I did by hand - pen and paper, fabric and construction. It was all new, so it felt exciting and risky. It also took a long time - weeks to get art right. “ @foxpetefox | @foxmoto ✖️ @kenroczen94 ✖️ @jeremymcgrath = ? #RedBullStraightRhythm
And if that’s not enough MC for you, Ryan Villopoto and the Yamaha and Answer gang are doing their own homage to the "King of Supercross" with a riff on Jeremy’s Bud Light-backed days aboard a YZ250. And then there’s AMA Supercross Champion Cooper Webb’s fantastic tribute to MC on a KTM, which happened for exactly two FIM World Supercross races in December 2002! THOR MX rebuilt the gear they had all set to go for Jeremy in 2003, but then he decided to retire, so seeing #2 Cooper Webb ’19 looking like #2 Jeremy McGrath ’03 is as close as we will ever get to seeing Jeremy at full fun on that KTM.
But Red Bull Straight Rhythm isn’t only about these cool Jeremy McGrath nods. AJ Catanzaro is absolutely nailing this year’s tribute, one-upping his James “Bubbalicious” Stewart #259 Kawasaki KX125 of last year with a Travis Pastrana-in-2001 look of both RM125 bike and No Fear MX riding gear. Cole Seely is coming out of retirement with a beautiful #101 Honda CR250 with Honda HRC factory support, and Jerry Robin’s Grant Langston-in-2001-inspired KTM is just amazing. Even Ping-in-2002 is getting tribute from Jeff Walker! And then there’s the real Travis Pastrana on his RM-Zilla matched up against Tyler Bowers on that big KX500 beast….
View this post on Instagram
Legend has it... That somewhere in the forests of Maryland you can still hear the roar of a Suzuki Rm 125. Looks like 199 still has a few lives left. “Legends Never Die Vol. 2 featuring @travispastrana ” is out now on YouTube! Click the link in bio to watch the full video. ?: @jessepetrini
Watch the full video below in the 'Hey, Watch It!' section.
When Red Bull started this event a few years back, I had mixed feelings about it. It was more of a gimmick than a competition, but it was fun and interesting. Over the years it’s evolved into something much bigger and much better. Guys all over the industry are pulling out the stops, whether they make gear, graphics, or two-stroke products, and the top riders are turning up to have a little fun at the races, rather than dealing with all of that pressure to train and win.
By morphing into a two-stroke show, Red Bull Straight Rhythm transformed itself into an off-season celebration of the way things used to be in American motocross/supercross, back when the bikes were simpler and the guys were having a lot more fun. Which is maybe they there doesn’t appear to be a Ricky Carmichael tribute bike anywhere!
You can watch all of the fun tomorrow on the Racer X Online livestream.
Here's the Evel Knievel lid that Brandon Hartranft will be wearing—visit TroyLeeDesigns.com to see more of the gear the Troy Lee Designs guys will be wearing tomorrow night at Red Bull Straight Rhythm.
View this post on Instagram
Red Bull Straight Rhythm is just three days away❗️This year the #tldmoto crew will be in one-off custom SE4 helmets with designs inspired by some of our favorite people. @brandonhartranft_ will be under the #teamtld as the legendary Evel Knievel. Stay tuned to see the matching kit October 5th #se4helmet #tldpaint
GOOD DAY (Matthes)
Well the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship are done and now, finally, the MXoN is over. Of course there’s the RBSR that Weege will have more from and the Monster Energy Cup is coming right up but for me, I feel like I can relax a bit. The off-season is officially here. Right after the nationals, you’re busy recapping that series and talking about silly season, then I went to Montreal SX and finally the Netherlands. The MXoN is always hectic and a lot to talk/write about. I’ve covered this all with a post-race pod with JT and Adam Wheeler, a five-hour PulpMX Show, and an Observations column so I’m MXoN’d out right now. I am thankful that the fans of the sport can now go back to behaving rationally now though.
So you know what I did today? Normally I’d be on a plane to a race but today, I went dirt bike riding! Loaded up the Yamaha and headed out to my local track at Western Raceway just past the Hoover Damm and had a great day. It was a brand-new track (thanks, Jason!) watered and prepped perfectly. More of the industry should get out and ride their dirt bikes more, after all that’s why we got into all this right? It was an awesome day for sure and I felt great on the bike and I remembered why I got into this. Thats all for this week people, just wanted to say to get out on your bike of you can!
New team, who dis? (Mitch Kendra)
Now that it’s October, team contracts are officially up and we’re seeing riders and teams announce deals for next year. Here are a few of the notable roster moves from both AMA Supercross/Motocross and the FIM Motocross World Championship heading into 2020.
AMA Supercross/Motocross
Jordon Smith and Cameron Mcadoo to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
On Tuesday, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced the addition of both Smith and McAdoo, who come from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team. Smith raced for the KTM team last year but suffered a wrist injury early in the 250SX East Region that lingered throughout the rest of supercross. When things didn’t get better for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Smith elected to have surgery to repair the wrist.
McAdoo raced for GEICO Honda as a fill-in for Chase Sexton, who suffered a collarbone injury prior to the start of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and was forced to race the East Region. McAdoo’s supercross-only deal was up after Vegas, and he didn’t compete in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship until he was signed by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM and debuted on orange at the High Point National, where he finished seventh overall. McAdoo recorded a season-best sixth overall at the Budds Creek National and finished the championship 13th in the 250 Class. Smith and McAdoo will join Austin Forkner and Garrett Marchbanks, who are returning to the team.
RJ Hampshire to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
Hampshire signed with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for two years, after confirming he would leave the GEICO Honda team following the Ironman National.
“Big changes for me this offseason, which brings a lot of excitement and motivation,” Hampshire said in a statement. "Everyone’s been awesome and I’m very impressed with the Husqvarna FC 250, the bike seems to fit my riding style well and I am very thankful for this opportunity! The expectations are high for myself and the team, we are looking forward to this fresh start!”
Hampshire finished fourth in both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Shane McElrath to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha officially announced the signing of Shane McElrath for “2020 and beyond.” McElrath, who turned pro in 2013, had spent his entire career with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull team.
Brandon Hartranft to Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM
Brandon Hartranft took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce that he has signed with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM for 2020. The Brick, New Jersey, native captioned the photo, “I’m beyond blessed for this opportunity."
Hartranft made his pro debut with the Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha in 2018 and raced for the team again in 2019, where he finished sixth in the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross (six top-ten finishes) and 12th in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (three top-ten overall finishes).
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
Romain Febvre to Monster Energy Kawasaki
In early August, Yamaha announced that the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team and Romain Febvre would part ways following the conclusion of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship. On Tuesday, Monster Energy Kawasaki announced the addition of Febvre to its 2020 roster, on a “multiple year deal,” according to the team release, but on Instagram, Febvre said the deal is for two years. Febvre will join Clement Desalle, who will return to the team, in the MXGP class—read the full post on the announcement.
View this post on Instagram
I’m proud and happy to announce you that I’m joining the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team for the next two years. I’m still healing from my leg injury, waiting to be good to go! I already want to ride so bad with my new bike. Je suis heureux de vous annoncer que je rejoins le Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team pour les 2 prochaines années. Je dois encore patienter quelques temps pour soigner correctement ma jambe mais je déjà suis impatient d’être au guidon de cette nouvelle machine. @monsterenergy @kawasakiracingteammxgp
MX2
Mikkel Haarup to F&H Kawasaki, to join Van De Moosdijk and Boisrame in MX2
Another Kawasaki announcement was made, this time by the F&H Kawasaki team, who announced the signing of Mikkel Haarup and its 2020 roster. Haarup, who raced for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in the European EMX125 and EMX250 championship as well, competed in four races in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross Championship this year, his best finish was a 20th overall at the MXGP of Lombardia. The 18-year-old will join Roan Van De Moosdijk (the 2019 EMX250 Champion) and Mathys Boisrame in the MX2 class in 2020.
No, St. Louis Isn’t An East Race (Mitch Kendra)
More 2020 supercross news! For those holding their breath, no, the second round of 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at St. Louis will not be an East race for the 250SX Class. Many were worried that the race would cause a stir in the plans for East Region riders because the 2018 St. Louis Supercross was an East Region race—although held halfway through March—which would start their season a month earlier than usual. But earlier this week, Feld Entrainment assured us that this would not be the case and the 250SX East Region will kick off on February 15 in Tampa, Florida. The Triple Crown races were announced as well, the first taking place in Glendale, Arizona, on January 25 (at State Farm Stadium); Arlington, Texas, on February 22 (AT&T Stadium); and Las Vegas on April 25 (Sam Boyd Stadium). The first East-West Showdown will be held at Mile High in Denver (Empower Field) on April 4, and with the Triple Crown race moved to Las Vegas (round 16 of 17), the Dave Coombs Sr. East-West Showdown will take place at the season finale in Salt Lake City on May 2 (Rice-Eccles Stadium).
Mason-Dixon GNCC Recap (Mitch Kendra)
The 2019 Mason-Dixon GNCC was quite a wild one! On Sunday afternoon the pro riders faced a tough task of battling not only their opponents but also the elements, as the ten-mile course was unbelievably dry and dusty. The conditions caused a countless number of bike problems for riders, including Jordan Ashburn, who would lead the early stages of the race until he would suffer mechanical issues from the dust about an hour and 45 minutes into the race; Kailub Russell, who took the lead after Ashburn had to retire from the race and barely managed his bike to the finish line for a sixth-place finish; both Baylor brothers, Stew making it only 30 minutes before taking a DNF and Grant making it only an hour until he had to be push his KTM back to the pits; Ben Kelley, who made his XC1 debut but couldn’t get his bike started after a pit stop; several of the Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing and Coastal Racing/Husqvarna riders; and many, many more competitors.
While Kelley chose to skip the opportunity to continue his perfect season in the XC2 class (he had earned ten overall wins in ten starts entering the weekend), he gained valuable experience racing in the XC1 class, which will probably be more beneficial come the 2020 season when he moves up to the premier class. Unfortunately, Kelley suffered a mechanical issue that resulted in a DNF in his first race with the top dogs. We’ll get to see how Kelley responds when the Summit GNCC takes place on October 12 in Glen Jean, West Virginia. With Kelley moving to the XC1 class, it opened the door in the XC2 class and New Zealand’s Liam Draper took the first class win of his career. Draper finished eighth overall, his second top-ten overall finish of 2019. For more on the Mason-Dixon GNCC, read our full Mason-Dixon GNCC report.
more We Went Fast Gear (DC)
Our regular contributor Brett Smith of @wewentfast posted this on Facebook:
The more my clients bite the dust (RIP Motorcyclist, Dirt Rider, Transworld, etc.), the more I find myself selling T-shirts to make a buck. And it's actually a lot of fun, especially when you have a wife that can execute awesome designs.
A new batch of We Went Fast shirt designs are in the shop - wewentfast.com/shop. My 70s/80s/90s moto friends are going to love the 70s Champions and Moto Icons shirts.
The shirts you see here are all in production but available for order. The beanies are in stock and ready to ship.
Newsletter subscribers save 15%. Sign up at wewentfast.com/subscribe.
Tell a friend.
Big Winners from Little Countries (Andras Hegyi)
Glenn Coldenhoff: With Jeffrey Herlings' injury-riddled season, the best Dutch rider of 2019 has been the 28-year-old Glenn Coldenhoff. For the second year in a row, he swept both of his motos at the MXoN, this after winning an overall in the FIM Motocross World Championship again for the first time since 2015. And for first time ever he got two GP wins in a season, finishing third overall in the premier MXGP class. Coldenhoff debuted in the world championship in 2007 and has been a regular rider there since 2010. But his biggest 2019 result was leading the Dutch at home to win the MXoN for the first time ever. In doing so, Coldenhoff joined a very elite club. Before 2018-’19, only ten-time world champion Stefan Everts and nine-time world champion Antonio Cairoli were able to win two motos at the Motocross of Nations in consecutive years. Everts got double moto wins both in 1998 and '99 while racing in the 250 class. Cairoli took double moto wins both in 2012 and '13 when he raced MX1. (And we must give a nod to the great Danny "Magoo" Chandler, who went 1-1 at the '82 Trophee des Nations for 250cc and then again 1-1 the following week at the '82 Motocross des Nations for 500cc, a different format and a different time in motocross!)
Tim Gajser: The most successful Slovenian rider ever, the 23-year-old also had an unforgettable 2019 season. After three years, the Honda rider became FIM Motocross World Champion again. This was his third world title, and he remains the only Honda CRF450R rider since Ricky Carmichael in 2004 to win major titles on the bike. Gajser put up a good show also at the Motocross of Nations as he set up brand-new records for himself, for his homeland, and for Honda. Gajser became the maiden moto and category winner from Slovenia. And winning the MXGP class with 1-2 moto finishes, Gajser became also the maiden Honda winner in the premier class under the current regulation, in existence since 2004. Between 2004 and 2018 the MX1/MXGP class was won only by KTM, Husqvarna, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Yamaha riders. (And in 2003, when Ricky Carmichael won the outright MXoN, it was only a one-motor format and RC was riding a CR250.)
Thomas Kjer Olsen: The most successful rider from Denmark, Thomas Kjer Olsen, set up more records also. This is the third consecutive MX2 season that Olsen could enter the top three in the overall classification. Both in 2017 and '18, the 22-year-old rider was third, and this year he finished second. At the MXoN, Olsen set two new records for his country and for Husqvarna. Winning the MX2 class, Olsen became the maiden Danish category winner in the history of the Motocross of Nations, as well as the maiden Husqvarna winner in MX2. Between 2004 and '18 only KTM, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha riders have won the MX2 class at the MXON.
THE LONG ROAD TO DUTCH GLORY (Andras Hegyi)
Team Netherlands has finally accomplished what's been a longtime challenge that lasted more than 70 years: their maiden triumph in the 73rd Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, taking home the Peter Chamberlain Trophy for the first time. The Netherlands were the very first venue of the MXdN, held on July 26, 1947. (The track was on the outskirts of the Dutch coast city the Hague, on the Duinrell Estate, which is now a holiday camp. Just three nations attended: the winners from Great Britain, the runners-up from Belgium, and the host Netherlands.)
Between 1947 and 2018 there were 65 times that Team Netherlands took part in the MXoN. The last time they skipped the event was 2010. Before this year, the Dutch had collected 13 podium results, including second-place finishes in 1976, '80, '85, '87, 2004, '16, '17, and '18. They finally managed to win behind the efforts of Glenn Coldenhoff, Jeffrey Herlings, and the transplanted South African rider Calvin Vlaanderen.
Despite having four FIM Motocross World Motocross Champions in Davey Strijobs (1986), John Van den Berk (1987, '88), Pedro Tragter (1993), and Jeffrey Herlings (2012, '13, '16, '18), it could be said that the Dutch are finally living their golden age in motocross.
The November 2019 ISSUE OF RACER X MAGAZINE IS NOW AVAILABLE
The November 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read now.
Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine
- See who stood out and what our takeaways are from Loretta Lynn’s and all of its future moto talent.
- GEICO Honda had a packed house at the last three nationals, but who’s sticking around?
- Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a successful jump to team management, and we find out how and why.
- When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. We dig into the story of those final years.
All these features and much more inside the November issue.
“47,048 Laps” by Davey Coombs
The 2019 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch once again featured amateur racing at its pinnacle. And we (almost) escaped the rain! See who stood out and what our takeaways are for future talent.
“New Policy” by Jason Weigandt
Updated AMA rules and a packed GEICO Honda team semi made for a very busy pro debut weekend for three Factory Connection amateur squad riders. But who’s going to stick around?
“Bonus Time” by Steve Matthes
Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a very successful jump to management with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM-WPS team. How is he doing it?
“The Last Works Bikes” by Eric Johnson
When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. This is the story of those final years.
Poster Info (Print Edition Only)
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The November 2019 Issue
Our two-sided collectible pull-out poster features the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team off to a speedy start at Washougal on side 1.
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The November 2019 Issue
Side 2 features Team Honda’s David Bailey from 1984 on his completely custom works bike.
Hey, Watch It!
MXVice captured Cooper and Anderson's first-lap crash.
This is what happened to Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper on lap one of that MXoN moto. It could have been so much worse... pic.twitter.com/0qad4tVRYu— M X V I C E (@motocrossvice) September 29, 2019
LISTEN TO THIS
Following the final race at the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, host Steve Matthes sat down with On Track Off Road's Adam Wheeler and Jason Thomas to discuss the 73rd edition of the race, including the Netherlands winning on home territory, Team USA's weekend, and more right from Assen. Check out this week’s Fly Racing Racer X Podcast.
What was the atmosphere and the attitude really like for teams and riders at this year’s Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations? Jason Weigandt chats with Lewis Phillips of MXVice to talk Assen, GP gossip, the European fans’ view of Team USA, and more. Lewis is one who firmly believes Team USA has to attend the Nations each year to make it what it is, and whenever the team loses, he’s afraid they won’t come back! So who pays for it and what makes this event make sense? Weigandt and Phillips try to figure out (and solve) the world’s problems.
This week the Main Event Moto Podcast, Daniel Blair, Vincent "V$" Blair, and Producer Joe talk about "V$'s" moto career and why he got out. Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails. Give a listen to episode #135 of Main Event Moto Podcast now.
Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week
“Tennis umpire suspended for telling teen ballgirl she was 'very sexy'”—CNN
“Woman At AOC's Townhall Suggests The Perfect Way To End Climate Change: Eat Babies”—Bartstool Sports
“Tom Brady Is Better At Social Media Than He Is At Football”—Barstool Sports
Random Notes
Check out the latest Lululemon Athletica model, Dean Wilson
Even though he’s got supercross prep, wedding plans and a lot of other things going on, Dean Wilson can add Lululemon Athletica model to the résumé now too!
“Insulated and weatherproof, our new lightweight outerwear will warm you inside and out, when you're out and about. Dean Wilson, Pro Motocross Racer and lululemon elite ambassador, wears the Navigation Down Jacket.”
For the latest from Canada, check out DMX Frid’EH Update #40.
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!