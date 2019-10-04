Racerhead #40

Roger’s right. It really was hard to see much at the Assen TT Circuit, despite having very good passes. Before the start of the first moto, when De Coster came up to the two-story structure behind the starting gate to watch, it was jam-packed and there was no room for him anywhere. Fortunately, Ted Parks had gotten there early, saw Roger’s predicament and opened up a spot in front of him so Roger could at least see the start.

The weather had a lot to do with that lack of room to watch. We were on the northern tip of a North Atlantic nation, at a time of the year when it can and will rain, and it did. Hard. But again, if an American journalist or Team USA member mentions that—the rain has plagued the event three years in a row now—international fans and journalists argue that we’re spoiled, we complain too much, our guys should do it for our country, and so on and so forth.

Given what De Coster himself says it costs to go there, no wonder he was so frustrated with the weather and access. But no one is a bigger fan of the Motocross of Nations, nor a winner so often, as both rider and team manager, as Roger De Coster. He wants the race to work, and for it to work best it needs all of the best riders, and there was a lot missing this time. Team USA is lucky—even when some of our top guys don’t come, we have other stand-out talent that can and will go. But Germany? Sweden? Australia? Not so much.

And I love this event too, as a fan, as a journalist, as a race promoter. I hope it comes back to the U.S. soon and I hope to be involved with organizing it. It just needs a few little tweaks, specifically with when it is, to better its chances for success. Two or three weeks earlier would probably make a noticeable difference… Of course I will get slammed for suggesting that again, but I just want the race to be what it’s supposed to be: The biggest race on the calendar and the one where everyone country sends their best riders to compete on an exciting and competitive motocross track—and Assen would have been just that had it not rained the whole time.

As far as Team USA goes, last year I thought it was broke after the way it performed at RedBud. This time it was very good, well-organized, and united, just very unlucky. Justin Cooper was the fastest 250 rider there before he crashed and broke his knuckle. Jason Anderson would have done much better had he not crashed with Cooper on that first lap. And Zach Osborne rode his butt off but had crashes and problems too. If I had a vote, I would send the exact same team next year to Ernée, France, and keep my fingers crossed that it doesn't rain like hell again. This team didn't win, but they seemed to have a real shot before the bottom fell out. I appreciated what they all did, and what they all put into it. We can all be very proud of Team USA 2019.