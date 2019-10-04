What was the atmosphere and the attitude really like for teams and riders at this year’s Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations? Jason Weigandt chats with Lewis Phillips of MXVice to talk Assen, GP gossip, the European fans’ view of Team USA, and more. Lewis is one who firmly believes Team USA has to attend the Nations each year to make it what it is, and whenever the team loses, he’s afraid they won’t come back! So who pays for it and what makes this event make sense? Weigandt and Phillips try to figure out (and solve) the world’s problems.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

