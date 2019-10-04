NYC,

Different departments have different cultures, and I’ve noticed some of the bigger departments, like FDNY and Chicago Fire, aren’t super concerned with keeping their equipment clean. In California, an engineer would be shamed by his crew and possibly written up by his supervisor if the engine was always dirty. I visited a downtown Chicago station last summer and the truck looked like it just finished a rally event. Listen, I’d love to tell you I had custom graphics and ported cylinders on our Stihl saws, blower, and power unit, but we don’t. We DO, however, keep them clean, serviced, and ready to do work. All I can think about is a cone pipe on our chain saw now… thanks, a lot. Help, Mitch!

PING

Hi Ping,

Good job on The Whiskey Throttle Show… Grant, yourself, and the guy behind the camera (seems like he looks up stats and just has a deep knowledge base) are showing viewers a side of the biz and history we have never seen. Priceless! Keep doing the Lord’s work!

Now, more than a question, think of this as a request… Please help the privateers.

On press day at SX/MX events the top pros get track time and the privateers and others guys with less star power get no track time. I know some track time will help the triple digit guys learn the track and maybe have a better result. If nothing else everyone has the same amount of track time, doesn’t that make sense and seem fair? (I know life isn’t fair but the sanctioning bodies should do everything in their power to level the playing field). Please leverage your might on the powers that be in the racing world and make it so, bro! You got 93 days till A1. Thanks in advance.

Regards,

ODK202