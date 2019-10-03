VIP RACE N’ FEST Will Benefit Injured San Diego Racer

San Felipe, Baja Mexico—For nearly four decades TOO MUCH FUN PROMOTIONS has become a familiar name to motorcyclists, bicyclists, off-roaders and adventurer seekers. The firm’s founder Armando Carrasco has a well-earned reputation as the go-to guy in Baja for the best events, the best experiences and the best Baja Mexico has to offer.

On October 24-27, he and his Too Much Fun Promotions event team will stage what may be the most important event of his career: VIP RACE N’ FEST a GP-style race, lifestyle, and music festival near the Sea of Cortez at one of Mexico’s most beautiful places, San Felipe Baja Mexico.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Armando’s son Josear Carrasco @Josear721X, a PRO MOTO IRONMAN Off-Road Champion, who suffered extensive injuries in a recent motorcycle-versus-car accident. Since being transferred to a hospital near his home in San Diego, the 29-year-old has responded well to treatment and doctors remain confident for his recovery.

“VIP RACE N’ FEST is very special to me and my family; more than any other,” said Armando. “Creating and producing events is what I do and raising funds now for my Josear’s recovery and rehabilitation is what I have to do.”

VIP Race N’ Fest takes place on October 24-27 in San Felipe, Baja California Mexico. The event is inspired by France’s famous Le Touquet beach race and Argentina’s Enduro del Verano. Motorcycle, ATV, and UTV competitors will enjoy a challenging two-hour plus one-lap format on an all-sand 12.7-mile loop circuit. Mass start by class and a mandatory pit stop are sure to make VIP Race N’ Fest beyond exciting.

An EXPO/Vendors Row to be held throughout the weekend highlighted by two nights Friday and Saturday music concert in a natural concert bowl setting. Join us at the start of a new era of Racing, the VIP RACE N’ FEST!

Visit www.race2recovery.info for race signups, lodging, camping, and RV info.

From the US dial +1-619-819-6323

From Mexico dial +52-661-612-2525

Follow the VIP RACE N’ FEST on Instagram and Facebook.