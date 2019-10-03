As always, Roger De Coster led Team USA into action at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations yet again over the weekend and, also as always, he had more candid thoughts to offer up once the final scores were tallied up. The United States finished sixth overall, despite a first-lap crash that left Justin Cooper with a hand injury (and missing clutch lever and hand guards) and Team USA teammate Jason Anderson on the ground. That hurt, but De Coster believes the team can take positives from a day of sand surfing beneath rain clouds. MX Vice, one of the premier destinations for moto content in Europe, caught up to De Coster after the race.

MX Vice: Again, it was not the result that Team USA wanted or deserved. Last year I think we left RedBud saying, "What happened?" This time I think we are leaving here just saying it was bad luck and I guess you'll get them next year.

Roger De Coster: Yeah. I really am happy and thankful for many things. The effort from the riders by coming in early, working hard for it and being positive. Then for all the help we got from the Europeans, from especially the IceOne team and also the Yamaha team that helped [Justin] Cooper. It's bad that a crash that happened in the first few corners of the first moto took out Cooper and [Jason] Anderson together. Then Cooper's hand was pretty badly injured.

He showed a lot of toughness by wanting to race the second race after finishing that first race with no clutch and a badly hurt hand. It sounds like it's becoming a tradition for us to do bad, but I really feel that there was a big change in attitude and positiveness with the team. We are not going to give up. I think podium was… Third place, I think we deserved it today. It was realistic. We did not get it but there will be next year.