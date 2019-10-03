How do you know those guys? Have you ridden for them in the past?

No, it was all set up by Gabriel. When I did it in 2017 we rode the DRT bikes, I think I rode one of Tommy Searle’s bikes, and that was the original plan, to ride their bikes again this year. But something came up and we got switched over to ride Gebben’s bike. All three of us on the team were on Gebben Kawasakis, and that was all through Gabriel, the team manager.

Fill us in on the experience of racing the MXoN. What’s the vibe? What’s it like?

It’s pretty much the most amazing thing you can do. When you’re sitting on the gate in front of all the fans, or even just riding the track with all those GP guys, it’s pretty surreal. The whole event, just the way the MXGP team runs their races is remarkable. I really wish the nationals were like that. You feel like you’re on the biggest stage in the world, and when I asked Glenn Coldenhoff if all the GPs were like that, he said it was absolutely no different. That’s pretty cool, and I know I’d like to race the MXGPs at some point. The whole event is unbelievable.

Walk us through your race.

We ended up with third gate pick out of the ballet, which was super nice. Then someone didn’t show up for the qualifying race and we ended up with second gate pick. I had the best gate you could get for the qualifying race, which was really nice. I actually thought I was going to get the holeshot for a minute, but Jorge Prado passed me. When I went into the corner behind him I got really nervous and got a little star struck in a way. It was like, “Oh my god, I’m right up in here in the top five.” For the first three laps or so I could see the front guys, like [Tim] Gajser, and I got really tight because I was nervous. I didn’t know what to expect, and I didn’t expect to be that far up front. So the qualifying race didn’t go so well, I ended up 17th, and our MX2 rider was a little off the pace. I’m not really sure where he ended up, maybe 30th, and Chase Marquier crashed, so we had to go to the B Final. We skipped practice in the morning on Sunday, skipped the sight lap, and my bike and Chase’s bike both broke on the first lap. We were done immediately. It was a short weekend for us, but it was still one of the most fun weekends you could possibly have.