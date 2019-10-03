Well, it’s over. The 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations was, for the third year in a row, robbed of a premier day by the weather. Cold, rain, and wind all added up to a tough day of racing for the riders and teams. The Assen TT Circuit facility, which was covered by a man-made sand track, was hammered by rain on Saturday and then Saturday night and most of Sunday. Man, it didn’t look like fun out there for the racers and teams. Let’s dive into the day that was in the Netherlands, yeah?

First, the track. Yeah, I wasn’t a fan. To me, the MXoN is the premier motocross race of the year, the one that the fans look forward to the most and it should be on the very best tracks. Assen was not what you would call “the very best track.” It’s flat, it’s narrow (in places) and being a speedway the fans were away from the track in most places. It got crazy rough though, and the rain made it so soupy and rutty that it was gnarly in spots. Like, USA should’ve called Kailub Russell to race gnarly.

I get what Youthstream is trying to do. You go to a purpose-built road racing facility and you get better amenities. MX Sports did the same thing in Utah for a few years but that experiment didn’t last. I’m old school, I believe that the track, the atmosphere…things that make up the real, you know, racing is what matters. I had a lot of people tell me how great it was being on concrete in the pits with all the rain and they’re right, it is great. Sliding around the pits in Matterley Basin a few years ago and destroying a pair of shoes sucked royally but yeah, it’s the racing I care about. Not my shoes, not the construction of the paddock nor the comfort of the media room. (Editor’s note: Steve said the Florida National wasn’t hot and “was fine” from within an air-conditioned space!)