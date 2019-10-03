F&H Kawasaki Signs Mikkel Haarup, Announces 2020 Lineup

Team F&H Kawasaki will line up an ambitious young trio next year in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship as Mikkel Haarup joins Roan Van De Moosdijk and Mathys Boisrame in the Dutch team.

The young Dane made an impressive entry onto the world stage in 2017 when he scored three maximum-score victories in the 125 class on his way to runner-up in the European EMX125 series and culminated the season with second place in the Junior World Championship. He made several GP appearances earlier this year and confirmed his speed when he returned to racing at the final two rounds of the European EMX250 Championships, scoring podium results, including a moto win, at each event.

Mikkel, just eighteen years old, will contest the MX2 World Championship alongside nineteen-year-old Roan Van De Moosdijk from the Netherlands and twenty-one-year-old Mathys Boisrame from France. The multi-national squad will be one of the youngest team line-ups in the World Championship; the F&H Kawasaki team will focus exclusively on the MX2 class next season after their successful 2019 campaign. All three riders will be trained by Marc De Reuver and they will also contest the Dutch Masters in which they will defend the MX2 title which the F&H team secured this year with Henry Jacobi.

"I believe joining F&H is going to be a really good move for me; it's a step forward after four years with my previous team,” Haarup said. “I feel Kawasaki is very supportive and they will do a good job to help me develop in the future. The team has already done really well the past few years and they work really hard to be even better. Their goal is just like mine ... to win the championship; it's nice to have a team whose main focus is the same. It will be very good for both of us, developing our relationship and achieving results together. Of course it's a step higher to race the MX2 GPs and the intensity is even higher, but I think everyone can see by the results Roan put in at the end of the season that the speed in the European is also really quick. I already rode a few GPs this year so I think I'm well-prepared to be ready for next year. It's going to be interested to work with Marc De Reuver; he's clearly a good trainer and I'm looking forward to working with him. It's going to be interesting for sure and you see that every rider he has worked with has progressed."

“As a team we look back on a fantastic 2019 season with many highlights—GP podiums, Dutch and European titles—and have achieved our goals with each of our riders,” said Nathalie Fase, F&H team manager. “We ended the season on a further high last weekend, recording our first MXoN podium at Assen with Adam Sterry. We are happy to announce that F&H and Mikkel Haarup will enter into a partnership in the upcoming years and hope to enjoy a good winter together to be ready to start a fantastic new season in the MX2 class, competing together with Roan, Mathys and Mikkel for a lot of podiums!”