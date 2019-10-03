29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming Race Report

MOUNT MORRIS, Pa.—The 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming weekend kicked off on Saturday, September 21 with GP Moto-X Country racing, and continued on Sunday, September 22 with Vet Homecoming Motocross racing. The event, presented by Lojaks Cycle of Tarentum, PA, turned out 765 riders throughout the weekend at legendary High Point Raceway for the ?throwback' event to celebrate High Point's heritage and its founder "Big Dave" Coombs.

On Saturday, former local pro motocross star Darryn Durham would battle it out with Ben Parsons for the Pro overall win in GP Moto-X Country racing. Durham would finish 2-1 for the win with Parsons going 1-2. Sam Evans battled back after a fifth place finish in the first moto to take third overall on the day. Ryan Lojak earned fourth overall after earning a pair of fourth place finishes in the Pro class.