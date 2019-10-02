Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces 2020 Team

Yesterday, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced its 2020 lineup, which includes the return of Austin Forkner, Garrett Marchbanks and the addition of Cameron McAdoo and Jordon Smith.

“We have a great team for the 2020 season,” said Mitch Payton, Pro Circuit owner. “It is a great balance of veterans, combined with youth and new talent to our team, and we will provide all the necessary tools to help them reach their full potential. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team has high expectations and I know they will all perform their best each weekend.”

Smith turned pro with GEICO Honda but spent three seasons with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM. This year, a lingering wrist injury suffered in the second 250SX East Region round of supercross derailed Smith’s supercross and motocross title chances.

McAdoo turned pro with Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop/MotoConcepts Honda and then spent time with GEICO Honda in 2017 and 2018 and then was left without a spot on the team for 2019. But the team called upon him again in 2019 when Chase Sexton suffered an injury and was forced to ride the East Region (the team was already without Jeremy Martin due to his back injury last year at the Tennessee National). McAdoo’s supercross-only deal with GEICO deal expired but a month later it was Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM that came calling with a replacement ride (ironically, Smith was one of the team riders dealing with injury).