The 2019 Mason-Dixon GNCC will go down in history as one of the wilder events the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series has ever seen. With an event plagued with dry and dusty conditions, many riders would succumb to mechanical issues in what was the driest GNCC event in nearly ten years. Here’s what we learned.

It Was Dry

As mentioned in the introduction, this event would be the driest and dustiest event GNCC Racing has seen in a number of years (as you'll see below in the highlight video). The GNCC track crew actually sat back and tried to think of the last time we saw conditions this dry with this much deep of silt, and the last event that comes to mind would have been the 2010 running of the Ironman GNCC. That's a long time ago! The past seasons have seen the opposite with overly wet conditions, which continued through the early part of the 2019 season.

However, the Mason-Dixon GNCC would become somewhat of a survival run, as the dust would wreak havoc on many different machines. Jordan Ashburn would lead the early stages of the race until he would suffer mechanical issues from the dust. It would then be Kailub Russell taking over the lead. He held it right down to the final laps of the race until he would stop for a mid-race filter change and see dust all around his intake. Playing it smart and keeping the machine in one piece, Kailub would limp his machine to a sixth-place finish.