We’re once again firing off questions at long-time pro Jason Thomas for some opinions, this time on the 73rd edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Jason attended the race as part of the MXGP-TV broadcast team.

We heard all about the race. What was Holland itself like? Where did you stay? Where's the track located? In the woods or near the city?

The Assen TT Circuit is way up in the north of Holland. Being close to the North Atlantic coast, there is a bit of a different vibe than say Arnhem (site of World Supercross in mid 2000’s). One of the first things first timers would notice is the onslaught of bicycles. Riding bicycles as their primary form of transportation is a Dutch staple. There are bicycle specific thruways and cars are very deferential to them as they weave in and out of traffic. It’s been said that there are more bicycles than people in the Netherlands, and I don’t doubt that for a second.

Matthes and I stayed in the city of Groningen, about 20 minutes north of the race venue. It’s a college town and has all of the conveniences you would associate with that. We were even able to utilize Uber Eats on Saturday night, believe it or not.

The track is located in a city called Assen and there isn’t a whole lot going on there without a race in town. Whether its World Superbike, MotoGP, MXGP, or this year’s Monster Energy MXoN, racing is certainly what puts this sleepy town on the map. The race track sits just south of the city and if you weren’t searching for it, would certainly never find it. It’s off the beaten path and a world of its own. Compared to Daytona International Speedway, which basically has its own ecosystem built around it, Assen TT Circuit is a different ballgame.

Assen in a unique venue for motocross, but legendary for road racing. What is that facility like?

The facilities are actually pretty accommodating. There are suites for sponsors, purpose-built press conference rooms, media centers, medical centers, VIP lounges, etc. Motocross of Nations events are typically held at motocross tracks, making infrastructure challenging at times. That was not the case at Assen. Holding an event like this at a man-made, one-off track takes criticism and skepticism at every turn but there can be no question that it was the best facility the race has ever seen.