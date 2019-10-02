Brandon Hartranft Signs with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM

Brandon Hartranft took to Instagram last night to announce that he has signed with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM for 2020. The Brick, New Jersey, native captioned the photo, “I’m beyond blessed for this opportunity."

Hartranft made his pro debut with the Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha in 2018 and raced for the team again in 2019, where he finished sixth in the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross (six top-ten finishes) and 12th in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (three top-ten overall finishes).

We will get our first glimpse of Hartranft as a member Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM this weekend at the 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm in Pomona, California—but he’ll be wearing Evel Knievel themed gear.