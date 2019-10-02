Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Netherlands
  2. Belgium
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 5
Upcoming
GNCC
The Summit
Sat Oct 12
Full Schedule

Brandon Hartranft Signs with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM

October 2, 2019 9:55am | by:
Brandon Hartranft took to Instagram last night to announce that he has signed with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM for 2020. The Brick, New Jersey, native captioned the photo, “I’m beyond blessed for this opportunity."

Hartranft made his pro debut with the Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha in 2018 and raced for the team again in 2019, where he finished sixth in the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross (six top-ten finishes) and 12th in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (three top-ten overall finishes).

We will get our first glimpse of Hartranft as a member Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM this weekend at the 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm in Pomona, California—but he’ll be wearing Evel Knievel themed gear

