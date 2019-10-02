You’d be surprised how many words regularly get cut from interviews. Not necessarily because of unprintable content, but because there’s often simply too much to fit an allotted space of the magazine. Layouts are designed ahead of time, and you simply can’t jam 1000 words into a 500-word sack! Sometimes words get tossed on the cutting room floor and forgotten, but some of what gets cut is simply too good to throw away. The latter is the case in a couple of interviews we did recently with Adam Cianciarulo and Travis Pastrana. Both are great in interviews, and not using everything they give you would be like tossing hundred dollar bills in the shredder because your wallet is full. So instead we’re giving them to you, right here.

Racer X: Early in the season it seemed like things might have been a bit salty between you and Dylan Ferrandis, but that dynamic seemed to go away as the season wore on. Is that an accurate perception?

Adam Cianciarulo: I harbor no ill will toward him, but when you’re on the other side of what happened at Vegas it’s not easy. Anyone who took advantage of that and won the championship, I’m not going to be super stoked. It sucks to be on the other end of that. You don’t fault a guy for doing his best and ultimately winning. It didn’t make me mad at him, just mad in general that I screwed up. We did have a run-in at Pala where I cleaned him out, but it was totally unintentional. It wasn’t malicious, it just so happened that it worked out that way. If I was him I for sure would have thought I was trying to make up for something. But I never had any problems with Dylan. He was never overly aggressive, he didn’t do anything dangerous, and he always does his best when he’s out there. He rides with a lot of intensity and I can really respect that and relate to it. He’s got a lot of urgency in his riding style. For how close we raced each other all year, I think our relationship is about the best it could possibly be.

Things were a little tense in the press conference after Pala. I think we as media members maybe jump on things when we’re looking for stuff.

I think a lot of the times you guys see something like that and jump on it, and we as racers are quick to downplay it. We’re not trying to deal with any type of excess drama and I think that’s a lot of athletes. If you were a fly on the wall in a private conversation a lot of athletes will have a lot of things to say they wouldn’t say in press conferences. I honestly kind of enjoy when the media tries to dig in situations like that. I’m being truthful with you right now, but every now and again, in a press conference, you may have to downplay things. You may have to be a little politically correct. Not all the time, but sometimes there’s a line with being respectful but also not being super boring. I honestly enjoy the tough questions.