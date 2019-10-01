A race has a lot of gimmicks when the original concept, which was completely and totally original itself, has fallen to about fifth on the depth chart of wild ideas. Red Bull Straight Rhythm, you might remember, started with just one hook, a supercross track without turns. That was it. Jumps, whoops and walls, no turns. That was the crazy part.

Now, that’s old news. The track is just a side note. The race without turns made a turn of its own when it started welcoming odd-ball bikes, including the electric Alta RedShift, and Ronnie Mac on a Honda, er, Screaming Eagle, 250 two-stroke. Then more two-strokes showed up, as did big-name retired riders coming out of retirement to race them. Ryan Villopoto really stamped that one when he showed up on a KX250, got beat by Jared “Stank Dog” Steinke, and then smiled bigger after losing to “Stank” than he did while winning a supercross championship. This race was officially different!

Last year’s event banned four-strokes and Ryan Dungey joined Villopoto in out-of-retirement mode. For this Saturday night’s race, Red Bull Straight Rhythm now says: For my next trick, here come the retro looks.