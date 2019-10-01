Thad Duvall Earns Second-Straight Mason-Dixon GNCC Overall Win

MOUNT MORRIS, Pa.—The 2nd Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mason-Dixon GNCC concluded round 11 of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, on Sunday, September 29. Dry, dusty and higher temperatures greeted the afternoon race, making it a rough course for many of the competitors.

Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall would manage to make it through the grueling three-hour race, crossing the finish line 39 seconds ahead of the competition. With track conditions proving difficult for many other riders, Duvall and his team put in their best effort to keep pushing until the checkered flag came out. Duvall earned his fourth overall win of the season, and his second straight win at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in Pennsylvania.

Coming through second for the second race in a row was the AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed rider Ricky Russell. Throughout the day Russell would find himself battling it out with several different XC1 Open Pro riders, but he would manage to hold onto the second place position as the white flag came out indicating one more lap to go. Russell currently sits sixth in the points standings with two rounds remaining in the season.